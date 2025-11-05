Designed by Saracens High School. Worn to represent them.

Introducing our exclusive, limited edition ‘Showdown VI Kit.’ A shirt that represents so much more than meets the eye.

This bold new shirt, featuring the famous Saracens colours, was designed by pupils at Saracens High School and showcases the incredible creativity within the Saracens family.

Eight pupils helped to design the kit: Mariano, Adrian, Jayden, Zahra, Max, Dillon, Kyra and Rehan.

The young designers were set the challenge of designing a kit by our Official Retail Partner, Castore. They then went away and combined elements of the children’s designs, including the values shared by the school and the club: discipline, hard work, honesty and humility.

There was much excitement when the shirt was unveiled at the school and both designers and school rugby players wore the new shirts in a photoshoot with their Saracens heroes.

Saracens High School was opened in Colindale, Barnet in 2018 and has over 1100 pupils including a sixth form. The school has a higher than average percentage of pupils with English as an additional language (EAL) as well as pupils from lower income families, which makes their above national average results all the more impressive. Notably, 90% of sixth formers progress to university, with 15% gaining places at the most prestigious universities in the UK.

Two Barnet primary schools have joined Saracens Multi-Academy Trust in as many years, increasing Saracens’ legacy and positive influence in our local community.

This striking new kit will be worn by our men’s and women’s teams at the double header, The Showdown VI in Association with StoneX, at the incredible Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in March.

Dr Stevens, Principal of Saracens High School can’t wait to see Saracens players wearing the pupil-designed kit:

"Our pupils are proud to belong to the wider Saracens family and poured what it means to be a Saracen into their designs. What a unique opportunity from Castore for our young designers to see their designs brought to life and to know that the club is as proud of them as they are of the club.”

