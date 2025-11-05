Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

‘Showdown VI Kit.’ A shirt that represents so much more than meets the eye.

05.11.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens 000 kit launches 25 26 third ecom teams desktop 2160x678
Saracens 000 kit launches 25 26 third ecom teams mobile 900x1200

Designed by Saracens High School. Worn to represent them.

Introducing our exclusive, limited edition ‘Showdown VI Kit.’ A shirt that represents so much more than meets the eye.

This bold new shirt, featuring the famous Saracens colours, was designed by pupils at Saracens High School and showcases the incredible creativity within the Saracens family.

Eight pupils helped to design the kit: Mariano, Adrian, Jayden, Zahra, Max, Dillon, Kyra and Rehan.

The young designers were set the challenge of designing a kit by our Official Retail Partner, Castore. They then went away and combined elements of the children’s designs, including the values shared by the school and the club: discipline, hard work, honesty and humility.

There was much excitement when the shirt was unveiled at the school and both designers and school rugby players wore the new shirts in a photoshoot with their Saracens heroes.

Saracens High School was opened in Colindale, Barnet in 2018 and has over 1100 pupils including a sixth form. The school has a higher than average percentage of pupils with English as an additional language (EAL) as well as pupils from lower income families, which makes their above national average results all the more impressive. Notably, 90% of sixth formers progress to university, with 15% gaining places at the most prestigious universities in the UK.

Two Barnet primary schools have joined Saracens Multi-Academy Trust in as many years, increasing Saracens’ legacy and positive influence in our local community.

This striking new kit will be worn by our men’s and women’s teams at the double header, The Showdown VI in Association with StoneX, at the incredible Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in March.

Dr Stevens, Principal of Saracens High School can’t wait to see Saracens players wearing the pupil-designed kit:

"Our pupils are proud to belong to the wider Saracens family and poured what it means to be a Saracen into their designs. What a unique opportunity from Castore for our young designers to see their designs brought to life and to know that the club is as proud of them as they are of the club.”

The kit can be ordered HERE, and tickets for The Showdown VI can be purchased HERE!

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Saracens 000 kit launches 25 26 third ecom teams desktop 2160x678
05.11.25

‘Showdown VI Kit.’ A shirt that represents so much more than meets the eye.

Designed by Saracens High School. Worn to represent them. Introducing our exclusive, limited edition ‘Showdown VI Kit.’ A shirt that represents so much more than meets the eye. This bold new shirt, featuring the famous Saracens colours, was designed by pupils at Saracens High School and showcases the incredible creativity within the Saracens family. Eight […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 10 31 at 12.30.48
31.10.25

Getting to Know: Julia Omokhuale

After two impressive seasons with Leicester Tigers, Canadian international Julia Omokhuale has signed for Saracens ahead of the 2025/26 PWR campaign. Julia spoke about her rugby journey, her goals for the year and what it means to pull on the red and black. You had a successful start to your rugby career at the University […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton