Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Austerberry previews Bristol trip

07.11.25
Alex Austerberry says his side are looking to capitalise on the momentum of a “statement day” in the London Derby last weekend.

Saracens Women beat Harlequins in front of a record crowd at StoneX Stadium, and the boss now wants to see that transfer to Sunday when his side travel to Bristol to face the Bears in the next round of the PWR.

“Last week the event as a whole was a real statement day for the club. It was absolutely bouncing with a huge crowd and there is lots of momentum for us at the moment, and the club as a whole.

The previous home game to that was a Cup Final, and before that a semi so the players are getting used to these big occasions.

The scoreline was very positive, any win gives you a bounce but we need to make sure that doesn’t paper over the cracks and focus on a massive game this weekend.”

Sarries will be looking to make it back-to-back victories this weekend but Austerberry is aware of the challenge posed by the Bears.

“There are of course bits to learn and hopefully we can put them in to action on Sunday.

Luckily we played them in the Cup so we have had a taste of then with their new coaching team. They are looking to move the ball a lot but still have huge threats up front with a big pack.

They are a team that will challenge us in different ways to what we have faced so far, so it’s up to us to respond to that.”

Follow all of the action this Sunday from Shaftesbury Park on our social media channels!

Injury Update | November '25

Here is an update from the physio department. Vilikesa Nairau - Achilles, back in New Year. Alex Lozowski - Achilles, back in December. Max Eke - Achilles, back late in 25/26 season. Phil Brantingham - Shoulder, back in Spring. Toby Knight - Knee surgery, back during Six Nations window. Ivan van Zyl - Hamstring, back […]

07.11.25

Where To Watch | International Focus

The international weekend will be packed full of Saracens for those wanting to cheer our guys on. With matches all over the globe, don’t miss a thing with the below guide on how to watch them in action. Fresh from their eighth consecutive victory which has seen England rise to fourth in the world rankings, […]

Partners

