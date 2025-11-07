Austerberry previews Bristol trip

Alex Austerberry says his side are looking to capitalise on the momentum of a “statement day” in the London Derby last weekend.

Saracens Women beat Harlequins in front of a record crowd at StoneX Stadium, and the boss now wants to see that transfer to Sunday when his side travel to Bristol to face the Bears in the next round of the PWR.

“Last week the event as a whole was a real statement day for the club. It was absolutely bouncing with a huge crowd and there is lots of momentum for us at the moment, and the club as a whole.

The previous home game to that was a Cup Final, and before that a semi so the players are getting used to these big occasions.

The scoreline was very positive, any win gives you a bounce but we need to make sure that doesn’t paper over the cracks and focus on a massive game this weekend.”

Sarries will be looking to make it back-to-back victories this weekend but Austerberry is aware of the challenge posed by the Bears.

“There are of course bits to learn and hopefully we can put them in to action on Sunday.

Luckily we played them in the Cup so we have had a taste of then with their new coaching team. They are looking to move the ball a lot but still have huge threats up front with a big pack.

They are a team that will challenge us in different ways to what we have faced so far, so it’s up to us to respond to that.”

Follow all of the action this Sunday from Shaftesbury Park on our social media channels!