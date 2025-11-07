Where To Watch | International Focus

The international weekend will be packed full of Saracens for those wanting to cheer our guys on.

With matches all over the globe, don’t miss a thing with the below guide on how to watch them in action.

Fresh from their eighth consecutive victory which has seen England rise to fourth in the world rankings, the same trio who helped defat Australia last weekend will take to the pitch against Fiji at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Ben Earl will start, whilst co-captain Maro Itoje and Vice Captain Jamie George will come off the bench as England look to continue their fine form.

Last weekend against Australia, a Player of the Match performance from Earl included 12 carries, nine tackles, 74 metres made, three defenders beaten and that incredible try.

They will also be coming up against a familiar face, as Eroni Mawi will start for the Fijians under the floodlights in West London.

Elsewhere, catch some stars of the future at The Recreation Ground as Angus Hall and Noah Caluori both start for England ‘A’ against an All Blacks XV in Bath. Both of them will be looking to make their mark for a team that is also being coached by Adam Powell.

Theo McFarland will captain Samoa in a huge World Cup qualifier against Brazil, with the big back-rower looking to lead his side to the 2027 showpiece with this massive encounter in Dubai.

Marco Riccioni is on the bench for Italy as they get their Autumn campaign underway against Australia.

Rhys Carre makes his eagerly anticipated return for Wales against Argentina at the Principality Stadium on Sunday, and he will be taking on Juan Martin Gonzalez who is in the Los Pumas squad.

Check out our social media channels for match updates, reaction and also a new initiative where if one our players scores for their country, you could win one of the brand new Showdown VI kits signed by that player!