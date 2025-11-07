Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Where To Watch | International Focus

07.11.25
In association with
England v australia quilter nations series

The international weekend will be packed full of Saracens for those wanting to cheer our guys on.

With matches all over the globe, don’t miss a thing with the below guide on how to watch them in action.

Fresh from their eighth consecutive victory which has seen England rise to fourth in the world rankings, the same trio who helped defat Australia last weekend will take to the pitch against Fiji at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Ben Earl will start, whilst co-captain Maro Itoje and Vice Captain Jamie George will come off the bench as England look to continue their fine form.

Last weekend against Australia, a Player of the Match performance from Earl included 12 carries, nine tackles, 74 metres made, three defenders beaten and that incredible try.

They will also be coming up against a familiar face, as Eroni Mawi will start for the Fijians under the floodlights in West London.

Elsewhere, catch some stars of the future at The Recreation Ground as Angus Hall and Noah Caluori both start for England ‘A’ against an All Blacks XV in Bath. Both of them will be looking to make their mark for a team that is also being coached by Adam Powell.

Theo McFarland will captain Samoa in a huge World Cup qualifier against Brazil, with the big back-rower looking to lead his side to the 2027 showpiece with this massive encounter in Dubai.

Marco Riccioni is on the bench for Italy as they get their Autumn campaign underway against Australia.

Rhys Carre makes his eagerly anticipated return for Wales against Argentina at the Principality Stadium on Sunday, and he will be taking on Juan Martin Gonzalez who is in the Los Pumas squad.

Check out our social media channels for match updates, reaction and also a new initiative where if one our players scores for their country, you could win one of the brand new Showdown VI kits signed by that player!

 

07.11.25

Injury Update | November '25

07.11.25

Where To Watch | International Focus

