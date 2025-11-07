Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
TEAM NEWS | Bristol Bears Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR R3)

07.11.25
StoneX
StoneX StoneX
Saracens women v harlequins women
Saracens women v harlequins women

Alysha Corrigan wants to see Saracens back up their London Derby triumph with a win over Bristol Bears this Sunday.

The winger, who scored a brace in front of a record crowd at StoneX last Sunday, insists that Saracens must remain on top of their game when they travel to Shaftesbury Park to face the Bears.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made just one change to the starting XV that was announced to play Harlequins seven days ago. Kelsey Clifford, who scored in the Derby, and Donna Rose prop down alongside May Campbell in the front row, whilst the change sees Rosie Galligan named alongside Laetitia Royer after the Red Rose made a late arrival to the starting side last Sunday.

Julia Omokhuale and Marlie Packer both remain on the flanks, with Poppy Cleall affirming her role at number eight.

In an unchanged backline, Olivia Apps continues her blossoming partnership with fellow World Cup finalist Zoe Harrison at scrum half and fly half respectively. The midfield sees Beth Blacklock and Sydney Gregson resume their roles. Jess Breach partners Corrigan on the wings, with Jemma Jo Linkins rounding off the side at fullback.

Sarah McKenna comes into the side for the injured Tori Sellors on the bench, as Lotte Sharp also features, the American international returning from an injury picked up during her Rugby World Cup campaign.

Corrigan was pleased with the response in the derby but knows the challenges that await Sarries.

“I was really proud of how we performed in the derby. We showed what we are capable of when we back each other. Bristol are a tough side and always bring a lot of physicality, so it is important we back up last week’s performance and keep building our momentum. The group is in a great place and we are hungry to keep improving every game.”

Saracens Women team to play Bristol Bears Women:

 1.⁠ ⁠Kelsey Clifford
2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell (cc)
3.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose
4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan
5.⁠ ⁠⁠Laetitia Royer
6.⁠ ⁠⁠Julia Omokhuale
7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer
8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall
9.⁠ ⁠⁠Olivia Apps
10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison (cc)
11.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan
12.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock
13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson
14.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach
15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field
17.⁠ ⁠⁠Akina Gondwe
18.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling
19.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan
20.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans
21.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna
22.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall
23.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp

