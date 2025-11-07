TEAM NEWS | Bristol Bears Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR R3)

Alysha Corrigan wants to see Saracens back up their London Derby triumph with a win over Bristol Bears this Sunday.

The winger, who scored a brace in front of a record crowd at StoneX last Sunday, insists that Saracens must remain on top of their game when they travel to Shaftesbury Park to face the Bears.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made just one change to the starting XV that was announced to play Harlequins seven days ago. Kelsey Clifford, who scored in the Derby, and Donna Rose prop down alongside May Campbell in the front row, whilst the change sees Rosie Galligan named alongside Laetitia Royer after the Red Rose made a late arrival to the starting side last Sunday.

Julia Omokhuale and Marlie Packer both remain on the flanks, with Poppy Cleall affirming her role at number eight.

In an unchanged backline, Olivia Apps continues her blossoming partnership with fellow World Cup finalist Zoe Harrison at scrum half and fly half respectively. The midfield sees Beth Blacklock and Sydney Gregson resume their roles. Jess Breach partners Corrigan on the wings, with Jemma Jo Linkins rounding off the side at fullback.

Sarah McKenna comes into the side for the injured Tori Sellors on the bench, as Lotte Sharp also features, the American international returning from an injury picked up during her Rugby World Cup campaign.

Corrigan was pleased with the response in the derby but knows the challenges that await Sarries.

“I was really proud of how we performed in the derby. We showed what we are capable of when we back each other. Bristol are a tough side and always bring a lot of physicality, so it is important we back up last week’s performance and keep building our momentum. The group is in a great place and we are hungry to keep improving every game.”

Saracens Women team to play Bristol Bears Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Kelsey Clifford

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell (cc)

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Laetitia Royer

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Julia Omokhuale

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Olivia Apps

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison (cc)

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins

Replacements:



16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Akina Gondwe

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp