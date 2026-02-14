MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 26-31 Leicester Tigers

Saracens’ chances of progressing in the PREM Rugby Cup now hang by a thread after a last gasp 26-31 defeat to Leicester Tigers at StoneX Stadium.

The Original Club of North London had a brilliant start and held a 21-12 lead at half time, but they were undone by the Tigers who dominated possession and territory in the second half and scored with just two minutes remaining to snatch a dramatic victory.

Sarries will now need to beat Northampton Saints in a fortnight and hope that other results go their way if they are to advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

The hosts started with strong attacking intent and created a couple of early chances as Alex Lozowski’s dink ahead to Gareth Simpson almost put him under the posts but the ball went forward at the crucial moment.

Rotimi Segun then acrobatically almost gathered a pass at the third attempt which would have seen him charge towards the 22, but the referee brought play back for a knock on.

They deservedly took the lead with 10 minutes on the clock thanks to a beautiful piece of play which saw Lozowski cross the line. Hugh Tizard’s strong carry took play in to the 22, and Louie Johnson’s perfect grubber kick bounced up to Lozowski who could dot down for the opening score. Johnson’s conversion made it 7-0.

Leicester responded straight away though with a try from Tommy Reffell to level the score. A penalty was kicked to the corner and the maul motored over at a rate of knots as the Welsh international broke away to dive over the line.

Sarries retook the lead with 15 minutes gone though in sensational style. A neat move from the lineout between James Hadfield and Tayo Adegbemile saw the back-rower show all of his athletic ability with a brilliant finish from just outside the 22 as he bulldozed his way over the final defender to score in the corner. Johnson’s impressive touchline conversion made it 14-7.

It got even better with 22 minutes gone as the third try arrived courtesy of Rotimi Segun. A brilliant looping pass from Olly Hartley found the winger in space and he used all of his power to dance over in the corner to give his side some breathing space.

The visitors got back in to the game just before half time with their second try in identical fashion to their first. A penalty was kicked to the corner and not only did the maul hammer over again, but Reffell dotted down from the base again to get his second of the day and cut the lead to nine points.

Both sides were exchanging blows in an intriguing tactical battle, but the scoreboard remained the same until half time as Sarries headed down the tunnel with a 21-12 lead at the break.

Leicester dominated the early stages of the second half and cut the deficit once again with a try on the 50 minute mark. Yet again they relied on their trusted rolling maul, and as it powered over this time it was Finn Theobald-Thomas who crossed for their third of the afternoon, cutting the gap to just four points.

The visitors thought they had taken the lead with 55 minutes gone as Ryan Crowley gathered Orlando Bailey’s kick ahead, but just as he stretched to put the ball over the line the ball went forward and Sarries survived.

Leicester then hit the front after a period of dominance as once again they controlled possession and a penalty gave them strong field position. They went through the phases and eventually Ollie Allan was there to dot down from a breakdown just a metre from the line. Former Saracen Tom Whiteley converted to give the visitors a 24-21 advantage with 20 minutes remaining.

Andy Onyeama-Christie came agonisingly close to restoring the lead as he stormed through a gap thanks to a fizzed pass from Hartley, but the Scottish flanker was brought down short and then the ball was stolen at the breakdown.

Out of nowhere Sarries were then gifted a chance to get back in to the game as Brandon Jackson intercepted right on his own line and as he kicked he was taken out by Whiteley which gave the referee no option but to show a yellow card.

They made sure Leicester were punished with 10 minutes to go as Sarries hit the front once again with Segun’s second of the afternoon. The penalty was kicked to the corner and the ball was spun from right to left, ending up in the hands of the winger who gratefully dotted down in the corner to put his side 26-24 ahead.

Sarries were desperately looking to hold on and both Tietie Tuimauga and Nick Isiekwe were sent to the sin-bin for side entry to a breakdown in the closing stages, meaning they would need to rely on a 13 man defence to get out of jail.

That task was too tall though, and Leicester snatched the victory with 78 minutes on the clock as the maul once again powered to the line and then they could cross from just a metre out to send the travelling fans wild. Bailey’s touchline conversion gave them a five point lead with only seconds remaining.

They then saw out the final moments and condemned Sarries to a tough defeat at StoneX Stadium.