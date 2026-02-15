MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 36 - 33 Bristol Bears Women

Saracens returned to StoneX Stadium for the first time in nine weeks and produced a stunning comeback against Bristol Bears, claiming their tenth straight PWR victory in dramatic fashion.

After falling 0 26 behind inside the opening 30 minutes, Sarries responded with 33 unanswered points to seize control before a last minute Zoe Harrison penalty from distance sealed the win for the Original Club of North London.

The hosts struggled to gain a foothold early on as Bristol showcased their attacking class. Millie David opened the scoring, the winger finishing in the corner after slick handling created the opportunity out wide.

The next try was born from individual brilliance. Former World Player of the Year Holly Aitchison Demant sliced through the defensive line before showing impressive pace from 20 metres to extend the visitors’ lead to 12 within the first quarter.

Things worsened for Saracens when Sarah Bern struck twice in quick succession to hand Bristol a first half bonus point. The tight head powered over from close range before finishing off a flowing move, latching onto a Demant offload to score from 20 metres out.

However, just before the break, Saracens roared back into life. A crucial turnover penalty swung the momentum, with Harrison finding touch five metres out. From the resulting rolling maul, Kelsey Clifford crashed over for her first try of the afternoon.

Her second followed shortly after. Another penalty allowed Harrison to pin Bristol back once more, and although the maul was initially halted, persistent pick and go pressure saw Clifford power over again to narrow the deficit before half time.

The second half continued in the same vein. Harrison once again kicked to the corner to set the platform for the dominant Saracens maul, this time May Campbell emerging with the ball to bring the hosts within seven points.

Saracens completed the comeback just before the hour mark. A superb pass from Harrison sent Sophie Bridger into space, and after a strong carry from the centre, Olivia Apps finished the move on her return from international duty to level the contest.

With the momentum fully shifted, Sarries pushed ahead for the first time in the match. Campbell claimed her second from close range following another powerful catch and drive, putting the hosts in front with 10 minutes remaining.

Bristol were not finished. Quick thinking from Keira Bevan at a tap penalty near the Saracens line saw her dart over to level the scores once more, leaving the home crowd stunned with seconds left.

But there was still time for one final twist. Saracens regained possession from the restart and were awarded a penalty from 40 metres out. Harrison stepped up, struck it cleanly and sent the ball sailing through the posts to spark an eruption of noise around StoneX Stadium.

Tori Sellors then forced an error from the restart to ensure there would be no late response, sealing a famous victory in North London.

The Women in Black return to action next weekend as they host Exeter Chiefs at StoneX Stadium. Tickets are available now.