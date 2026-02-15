Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 36 - 33 Bristol Bears Women

15.02.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Bristol Bears Women
Saracens Women v Bristol Bears Women

Saracens returned to StoneX Stadium for the first time in nine weeks and produced a stunning comeback against Bristol Bears, claiming their tenth straight PWR victory in dramatic fashion.

After falling 0 26 behind inside the opening 30 minutes, Sarries responded with 33 unanswered points to seize control before a last minute Zoe Harrison penalty from distance sealed the win for the Original Club of North London.

The hosts struggled to gain a foothold early on as Bristol showcased their attacking class. Millie David opened the scoring, the winger finishing in the corner after slick handling created the opportunity out wide.

The next try was born from individual brilliance. Former World Player of the Year Holly Aitchison Demant sliced through the defensive line before showing impressive pace from 20 metres to extend the visitors’ lead to 12 within the first quarter.

Things worsened for Saracens when Sarah Bern struck twice in quick succession to hand Bristol a first half bonus point. The tight head powered over from close range before finishing off a flowing move, latching onto a Demant offload to score from 20 metres out.

However, just before the break, Saracens roared back into life. A crucial turnover penalty swung the momentum, with Harrison finding touch five metres out. From the resulting rolling maul, Kelsey Clifford crashed over for her first try of the afternoon.

Her second followed shortly after. Another penalty allowed Harrison to pin Bristol back once more, and although the maul was initially halted, persistent pick and go pressure saw Clifford power over again to narrow the deficit before half time.

The second half continued in the same vein. Harrison once again kicked to the corner to set the platform for the dominant Saracens maul, this time May Campbell emerging with the ball to bring the hosts within seven points.

Saracens completed the comeback just before the hour mark. A superb pass from Harrison sent Sophie Bridger into space, and after a strong carry from the centre, Olivia Apps finished the move on her return from international duty to level the contest.

With the momentum fully shifted, Sarries pushed ahead for the first time in the match. Campbell claimed her second from close range following another powerful catch and drive, putting the hosts in front with 10 minutes remaining.

Bristol were not finished. Quick thinking from Keira Bevan at a tap penalty near the Saracens line saw her dart over to level the scores once more, leaving the home crowd stunned with seconds left.

But there was still time for one final twist. Saracens regained possession from the restart and were awarded a penalty from 40 metres out. Harrison stepped up, struck it cleanly and sent the ball sailing through the posts to spark an eruption of noise around StoneX Stadium.

Tori Sellors then forced an error from the restart to ensure there would be no late response, sealing a famous victory in North London.

The Women in Black return to action next weekend as they host Exeter Chiefs at StoneX Stadium. Tickets are available now. 

