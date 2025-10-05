MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 39 - 5 Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR Cup Semi)

Saracens secured themselves yet another PWR Cup final with a win over Exeter Chiefs Women at StoneX Stadium on a windy Sunday afternoon in North London.

Tries from Deborah Wills, Sarah McKenna, Jemma-Jo Linkins, Poppy Cleall, Amelia MacDougall and Emma Hardy

The game started at an electric pace as despite the blistering wind both sides managed to achieve slick tries in the opening five minutes. The first came for the hosts at their first time of asking. Good handling from Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson released Deborah Wills who pinned her ears backed and ran it home from 35 metres out.

Exeter did then get the next try of the game to level proceedings. Some quick phase play after the restart the space was open out wide for Maisie Allen to run in a score in the corner. With both touchline conversions at the mercy of the wind, the game stayed level at 5-5.

The scoreline didn't remain like that for long however, as some Poppy Cleall magic unlocked Exeter's defence. The number eight produced a delightful chip and chase with was gathered by Sarah McKenna, the full-back dummied and ducked her way past the last defender to score Sarries second of the afternoon.

The scrum then became a key asset of the North Londoners as they accrued seven scrum penalties across the first half meaning Hannah Sams was sent to the sin bin which allowed for Sarries to turn the screw.

Tries from Jemma-Jo Linkins, Poppy Cleall and Amelia MacDougall widened the gap before the break giving Saracens a 22 point lead heading into the sheds.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first with a scorcher of a try from Deborah Wills. The winger racing home for yet another score from 40 metres out.

Emma Hardy was next in on the act 15 minutes later. Yet another dominant scrum put Sarries in the driving seat and Hardy managed to cut a great line to muscle over for Sarries ninth score of the afternoon.

