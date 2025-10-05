Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 39 - 5 Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR Cup Semi)

05.10.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens women’s v exeter chiefs women’s
Saracens women’s v exeter chiefs women’s

Saracens secured themselves yet another PWR Cup final with a win over Exeter Chiefs Women at StoneX Stadium on a windy Sunday afternoon in North London.

Tries from Deborah Wills, Sarah McKenna, Jemma-Jo Linkins, Poppy Cleall, Amelia MacDougall and Emma Hardy gave the Original Club of North London

The game started at an electric pace as despite the blistering wind both sides managed to achieve slick tries in the opening five minutes. The first came for the hosts at their first time of asking. Good handling from Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson released Deborah Wills who pinned her ears backed and ran it home from 35 metres out.

Exeter did then get the next try of the game to level proceedings. Some quick phase play after the restart the space was open out wide for Maisie Allen to run in a score in the corner. With both touchline conversions at the mercy of the wind, the game stayed level at 5-5.

The scoreline didn't remain like that for long however, as some Poppy Cleall magic unlocked Exeter's defence. The number eight produced a delightful chip and chase with was gathered by Sarah McKenna, the full-back dummied and ducked her way past the last defender to score Sarries second of the afternoon.

The scrum then became a key asset of the North Londoners as they accrued seven scrum penalties across the first half meaning Hannah Sams was sent to the sin bin which allowed for Sarries to turn the screw.

Tries from Jemma-Jo Linkins, Poppy Cleall and Amelia MacDougall widened the gap before the break giving Saracens a 22 point lead heading into the sheds.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first with a scorcher of a try from Deborah Wills. The winger racing home for yet another score from 40 metres out.

Emma Hardy was next in on the act 15 minutes later. Yet another dominant scrum put Sarries in the driving seat and Hardy managed to cut a great line to muscle over for Sarries ninth score of the afternoon.

Saracens will hosts Harlequins in the PWR Cup Final next weekend on Saturday 11th October. Get your tickets NOW.

