Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens Confirm StoneX as Lead Partner for The Showdown 6

15.10.25
Saracens is thrilled to confirm that lead partner, StoneX, will once again hold the naming rights for one of the most iconic days in the rugby calendar. This year’s matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will proudly be titled The Showdown 6 in Association with StoneX.

On Saturday 28th March, the Men in Black return to N17 for another blockbuster occasion, this time locking horns with Northampton Saints in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the Gallagher Premiership season.

Since its inception, The Showdown has grown year on year, drawing bumper crowds and delivering world-class rugby on one of the game’s biggest stages. Last season, close to 60,000 fans packed the stadium to create an electric atmosphere, and this year’s double header is set to raise the bar once again as four of English rugby’s most exciting sides go head-to-head.

Stars from across the international stage will be on display. Saracens’ own Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, and Owen Farrell will take on Saints’ heavyweights including Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, George Furbank, and Tommy Freeman, ensuring a contest full of talent, intensity and drama.

And for the very first time, Saracens Women will also step out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, facing Sale Sharks in front of a record crowd. Red Roses’ fly halves Zoe Harrison and Holly Aitchison will lead the line for their respective sides in what is set to be a historic first women’s clash at the home of Spurs.

StoneX, who have proudly partnered with Saracens since 2020, are an institutional grade financial services network connecting companies, organisations, traders and investors to global markets through cutting edge digital platforms, clearing and execution services, and deep market expertise.

Fans will see the StoneX branding showcased throughout Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as well as on Saracens’ iconic kit.

“We’re proud to partner with Saracens once again for The Showdown 6. It’s a fantastic celebration of hard work, teamwork and community — values that resonate deeply with us at StoneX.” said Philip Smith, Chief Executive, StoneX Group.

Tickets for this unmissable occasion are available to purchase NOW!

Ella Wyrwas
13.10.25

Ella Wyrwas | Injury Update

Saracens scrum-half Ella Wyrwas has undergone a successful surgery on both her knees ahead of the PWR League campaign. The Red Rose will now undertake a rehabilitation programme with the expectation of her to return to action in 2026.

28441500 7n9a2687 jpg harry scott munro 20250113 113132
13.10.25

Fancy Bermudez and Maya Montiel Leave Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Canadian duo Maya Montiel and Fancy Bermudez have left the club ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. The pair depart North London having both competed for Canada in the most recent Rugby World Cup, part of a large Saracens cohort that fell just short during an unforgettable run for Canada. Montiel joined […]

