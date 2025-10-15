Saracens Confirm StoneX as Lead Partner for The Showdown 6

Saracens is thrilled to confirm that lead partner, StoneX, will once again hold the naming rights for one of the most iconic days in the rugby calendar. This year’s matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will proudly be titled The Showdown 6 in Association with StoneX.

On Saturday 28th March, the Men in Black return to N17 for another blockbuster occasion, this time locking horns with Northampton Saints in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the Gallagher Premiership season.

Since its inception, The Showdown has grown year on year, drawing bumper crowds and delivering world-class rugby on one of the game’s biggest stages. Last season, close to 60,000 fans packed the stadium to create an electric atmosphere, and this year’s double header is set to raise the bar once again as four of English rugby’s most exciting sides go head-to-head.

Stars from across the international stage will be on display. Saracens’ own Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, and Owen Farrell will take on Saints’ heavyweights including Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, George Furbank, and Tommy Freeman, ensuring a contest full of talent, intensity and drama.

And for the very first time, Saracens Women will also step out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, facing Sale Sharks in front of a record crowd. Red Roses’ fly halves Zoe Harrison and Holly Aitchison will lead the line for their respective sides in what is set to be a historic first women’s clash at the home of Spurs.

StoneX, who have proudly partnered with Saracens since 2020, are an institutional grade financial services network connecting companies, organisations, traders and investors to global markets through cutting edge digital platforms, clearing and execution services, and deep market expertise.

Fans will see the StoneX branding showcased throughout Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as well as on Saracens’ iconic kit.

“We’re proud to partner with Saracens once again for The Showdown 6. It’s a fantastic celebration of hard work, teamwork and community — values that resonate deeply with us at StoneX.” said Philip Smith, Chief Executive, StoneX Group.

Tickets for this unmissable occasion are available to purchase NOW!