Saracens Broadfields becomes second primary school to join expanding Multi-Academy Trust

Saracens Multi-Academy Trust (Saracens MAT) is thrilled to announce the expansion of its family with the addition of Saracens Broadfields. The Edgware school that is ‘a London school in the countryside,’ joined the Trust on October 1st.

Kate Alcock, CEO of Saracens MAT, is humbled to have overseen two primary schools joining the Trust in two years:

“This marks a significant milestone, making Saracens Broadfields the third school, and the second primary school, to join Saracens MAT. We are looking to grow further, but don’t want to become a Super Trust, so we retain our sense of family and our close links to Barnet.”

A Happy School For All Learners

Saracens Broadfields is a happy and successful school, where children enjoy bright, modern buildings and extensive ‘broad fields’.

Sharon Keane, Acting Principal, believes the school serves all learners:

“As well as the ‘star programme’ to stretch the most academic and prepare them for the 11+, the school is unique in having provision units for children with SEN and a nursery that is run by experienced professionals.”

Many staff have been part of the happy community for decades. Sharon Keane herself has invested her passion and energy into the school for over 20 years and even sent her own children there.

A Day of Celebration

The school marked its launch day in style with a performance by the school choir, banners, balloons, a ‘street party’ and VIP guests. The event was honoured by the presence of the Mayor and Mayoress, with the Mayor cutting the ribbon to officially welcome the school into the Trust.

The wider Saracens family showed their support, with pupils and leaders from Saracens High School and Saracens Bell Lane in attendance, as well as Dai Flanagan, coach of the Saracens Men's rugby team.

Kate Alcock, CEO of the Trust, welcomed all at Saracens Broadfields to this new chapter, as the school will now embrace the values that form the DNA of both the club and the schools: Discipline, Hard Work, Honesty, and Humility.

This expansion demonstrates the Trust's continued mission to serve families in Barnet, north London, by giving young Londoners brighter futures.