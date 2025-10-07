Disciplinary Update: Nathan Michelow
The case of Nathan Michelow, Saracens, was heard by an independent panel chaired by Matthew Weaver KC, sitting with Sir Peter Draser and Oliver Clark.
Michelow was shown a red card for lifting and/or dropping/driving an opponent, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.18, during a game against Newcastle Falcons on Friday 26th September.
Michelow denied the charge, but the panel upheld the charge and the player received a four-match ban.
Matches missed:
04.10.2025 v Bristol Bears
12.10.2025 v Harlequins
18.10.2025 v Sale Sharks
24.10.2025 v Northampton Saints
The full judgment is available here, with the infographic available here.