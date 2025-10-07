Disciplinary Update: Nathan Michelow

The case of Nathan Michelow, Saracens, was heard by an independent panel chaired by Matthew Weaver KC, sitting with Sir Peter Draser and Oliver Clark.

Michelow was shown a red card for lifting and/or dropping/driving an opponent, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.18, during a game against Newcastle Falcons on Friday 26th September.

Michelow denied the charge, but the panel upheld the charge and the player received a four-match ban.

Matches missed:

04.10.2025 v Bristol Bears

12.10.2025 v Harlequins

18.10.2025 v Sale Sharks

24.10.2025 v Northampton Saints

The full judgment is available here, with the infographic available here.