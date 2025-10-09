Bryony Cleall announces her retirement from rugby

Bryony Cleall will bow out from the game after an incredible 27 year career against Harlequins in the PWR Cup Final this weekend at StoneX Stadium.

The England international will make her last appearance for Saracens this weekend after an impeccable tenure playing for Bristol, Wasps, Harlequins and the Original Club of North London.

Cleall was awarded the club’s Supporters’ Player of the Year award for the 2017/18 season whilst winning back to back Premier 15s title. She made her England debut against Ireland in the 2019 Women's Six Nations when she came on as a replacement and scored a try.

Off the pitch, Cleall has helped transform the grassroots scene, coaching across multiple clubs in the local area helping drive girls rugby in North London and beyond.

Bryony wanted to thank everyone for an incredible career on and off the pitch.

"After an incredible twenty seven years, with a fair few injuries along the way, the time has come to hang up the boots and step away from playing the game I have loved since I was six years old.



To finish my career by running out at the StoneX one last time, in a final against Harlequins no less, could not have been scripted any better. And to have found my way home to the club makes it even more special.



Looking back to the kid who first picked up a rugby ball at primary school in Norfolk, it is a real pinch me moment to reflect on how far the game has taken me. I feel incredibly fortunate to have played for England, to have been part of three Six Nations winning squads, two Premiership title teams, and to lift the PWR Cup. Those moments will stay with me forever. I am so proud of what I have achieved, and just as proud of how much the sport itself has grown and evolved over the years.



I am deeply grateful to all the teammates, coaches, fans, and especially my family who have supported me every step of the way. You have helped shape not only my career, but also the person I am today.



The chapter on the field now closes, but a new one begins off the pitch, and I am excited for what lies ahead."