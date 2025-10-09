Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Bryony Cleall announces her retirement from rugby

09.10.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Exeter chiefs v saracens allianz premiership women's rugby
Saracens women v harlequins ladies tyrrells premier 15s final

Bryony Cleall will bow out from the game after an incredible 27 year career against Harlequins in the PWR Cup Final this weekend at StoneX Stadium.

The England international will make her last appearance for Saracens this weekend after an impeccable tenure playing for Bristol, Wasps, Harlequins and the Original Club of North London.

Cleall was awarded the club’s Supporters’ Player of the Year award for the 2017/18 season whilst winning back to back Premier 15s title. She made her England debut against Ireland in the 2019 Women's Six Nations when she came on as a replacement and scored a try.

Off the pitch, Cleall has helped transform the grassroots scene, coaching across multiple clubs in the local area helping drive girls rugby in North London and beyond.

Bryony wanted to thank everyone for an incredible career on and off the pitch.

"After an incredible twenty seven years, with a fair few injuries along the way, the time has come to hang up the boots and step away from playing the game I have loved since I was six years old.To finish my career by running out at the StoneX one last time, in a final against Harlequins no less, could not have been scripted any better. And to have found my way home to the club makes it even more special.Looking back to the kid who first picked up a rugby ball at primary school in Norfolk, it is a real pinch me moment to reflect on how far the game has taken me. I feel incredibly fortunate to have played for England, to have been part of three Six Nations winning squads, two Premiership title teams, and to lift the PWR Cup. Those moments will stay with me forever. I am so proud of what I have achieved, and just as proud of how much the sport itself has grown and evolved over the years.I am deeply grateful to all the teammates, coaches, fans, and especially my family who have supported me every step of the way. You have helped shape not only my career, but also the person I am today.The chapter on the field now closes, but a new one begins off the pitch, and I am excited for what lies ahead."

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 09.11.45
10.10.25

TEAM NEWS | Harlequins Men vs Saracens Men (PREM - Rd 3)

Hugh Tizard says he is excited to face his former side on Sunday as Saracens Men head to the Twickenham Stoop to take on Harlequins in the Gallagher PREM 'Derby Weekend'. The second-rower starts in a Sarries side full of confidence after two strong performances which have given them the perfect start to the new […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens women’s v leicester tigers women’s
10.10.25

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Harlequins Women (PWR CUP FINAL)

Louise McMillan is honoured to make her 50th appearance for the club as she captains the Original Club of North London for the PWR Cup Final against Harlequins this Saturday. The 28-year-old has been given the captaincy for the sixth straight fixture as she looks to continue her unbeaten streak as skipper against London rivals […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Exeter chiefs v saracens allianz premiership women's rugby
09.10.25

Bryony Cleall announces her retirement from rugby

Bryony Cleall will bow out from the game after an incredible 27 year career against Harlequins in the PWR Cup Final this weekend at StoneX Stadium. The England international will make her last appearance for Saracens this weekend after an impeccable tenure playing for Bristol, Wasps, Harlequins and the Original Club of North London. Cleall […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton