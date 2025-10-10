Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Harlequins Women (PWR CUP FINAL)

10.10.25
Saracens women’s v leicester tigers women’s
Saracens women’s v exeter chiefs women’s

Louise McMillan is honoured to make her 50th appearance for the club as she captains the Original Club of North London for the PWR Cup Final against Harlequins this Saturday.

The 28-year-old has been given the captaincy for the sixth straight fixture as she looks to continue her unbeaten streak as skipper against London rivals Harlequins at the StoneX.

Saracens make just one change to the side that beat Exeter Chiefs in the semi-final, including an unchanged pack which dominated up front six days prior. Liz Crake and Carmen Tremelling line up alongside Bryony Field in the front row, the trio a large contributor to the 14 scrum penalties awarded to Sarries in the semi-final.

Captain Louise McMillan continues her partnership with Jodie Verghese in the second row. Joia Bennett and Charlotte Wright Haley resume their places on each flank with Poppy Cleall rounding off the pack at number eight.

The one change comes at half back, with Tori Sellors partnering Amelia MacDougall who scored her second try in Sarries colours against the Chiefs last weekend. The midfield partnership of Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson continues for the PWR Cup Final. Deborah Wills and Jemma Jo Linkins remain threats out wide with Sarah McKenna rounding off the side at fullback.

May Campbell makes a welcome return to the match day squad. The World Cup winning hooker is one of six forward options at Sarries’ disposal this weekend. Bryony Cleall will also make her last professional appearance for Saracens against her former club Harlequins off the bench, having announced her retirement from rugby this week.

Louise McMillan is thrilled at the chance to make a half century of appearances during such a big occasion.

"Really honoured to make my 50th appearance for the club. I have loved my time at Sarries and have made some lifelong friends. I would like to thank all the players, coaches and support staff for getting me to this point. It feels like the stars have aligned to get me to a final on my 50th game and I can’t wait to show again this weekend how incredible this cup squad is."

Saracens Women to play Harlequins Women:

1 Liz Crake
2 Bryony Field
3 Carmen Tremelling
4 Louise McMillan (c)
5 Jodie Verghese
6 Joia Bennett
7 Charlotte Wright Haley
8 Poppy Cleall
9 Tori Sellors
10 Amelia MacDougall
11 Deborah Wills
12 Emma Hardy
13 Sydney Gregson
14 Jemma Jo Linkins
15 Sarah McKenna

Replacements:
16 May Campbell
17 Akina Gondwe
18 Donna Rose
19 Georgia Evans
20 Bryony Cleall
21 Chloe Flanagan
22 Beth Blacklock
23 Amelia Tutt

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 09.11.45
10.10.25

TEAM NEWS | Harlequins Men vs Saracens Men (PREM - Rd 3)

Hugh Tizard says he is excited to face his former side on Sunday as Saracens Men head to the Twickenham Stoop to take on Harlequins in the Gallagher PREM 'Derby Weekend'. The second-rower starts in a Sarries side full of confidence after two strong performances which have given them the perfect start to the new […]

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Harlequins Women (PWR CUP FINAL)

Louise McMillan is honoured to make her 50th appearance for the club as she captains the Original Club of North London for the PWR Cup Final against Harlequins this Saturday. The 28-year-old has been given the captaincy for the sixth straight fixture as she looks to continue her unbeaten streak as skipper against London rivals […]

09.10.25

Bryony Cleall announces her retirement from rugby

Bryony Cleall will bow out from the game after an incredible 27 year career against Harlequins in the PWR Cup Final this weekend at StoneX Stadium. The England international will make her last appearance for Saracens this weekend after an impeccable tenure playing for Bristol, Wasps, Harlequins and the Original Club of North London. Cleall […]

