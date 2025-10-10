TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Harlequins Women (PWR CUP FINAL)

Louise McMillan is honoured to make her 50th appearance for the club as she captains the Original Club of North London for the PWR Cup Final against Harlequins this Saturday.

The 28-year-old has been given the captaincy for the sixth straight fixture as she looks to continue her unbeaten streak as skipper against London rivals Harlequins at the StoneX.

Saracens make just one change to the side that beat Exeter Chiefs in the semi-final, including an unchanged pack which dominated up front six days prior. Liz Crake and Carmen Tremelling line up alongside Bryony Field in the front row, the trio a large contributor to the 14 scrum penalties awarded to Sarries in the semi-final.

Captain Louise McMillan continues her partnership with Jodie Verghese in the second row. Joia Bennett and Charlotte Wright Haley resume their places on each flank with Poppy Cleall rounding off the pack at number eight.

The one change comes at half back, with Tori Sellors partnering Amelia MacDougall who scored her second try in Sarries colours against the Chiefs last weekend. The midfield partnership of Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson continues for the PWR Cup Final. Deborah Wills and Jemma Jo Linkins remain threats out wide with Sarah McKenna rounding off the side at fullback.

May Campbell makes a welcome return to the match day squad. The World Cup winning hooker is one of six forward options at Sarries’ disposal this weekend. Bryony Cleall will also make her last professional appearance for Saracens against her former club Harlequins off the bench, having announced her retirement from rugby this week.

Louise McMillan is thrilled at the chance to make a half century of appearances during such a big occasion.

"Really honoured to make my 50th appearance for the club. I have loved my time at Sarries and have made some lifelong friends. I would like to thank all the players, coaches and support staff for getting me to this point. It feels like the stars have aligned to get me to a final on my 50th game and I can’t wait to show again this weekend how incredible this cup squad is."

Saracens Women to play Harlequins Women:

1 Liz Crake

2 Bryony Field

3 Carmen Tremelling

4 Louise McMillan (c)

5 Jodie Verghese

6 Joia Bennett

7 Charlotte Wright Haley

8 Poppy Cleall

9 Tori Sellors

10 Amelia MacDougall

11 Deborah Wills

12 Emma Hardy

13 Sydney Gregson

14 Jemma Jo Linkins

15 Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16 May Campbell

17 Akina Gondwe

18 Donna Rose

19 Georgia Evans

20 Bryony Cleall

21 Chloe Flanagan

22 Beth Blacklock

23 Amelia Tutt