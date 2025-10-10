TEAM NEWS | Harlequins Men vs Saracens Men (PREM - Rd 3)

Hugh Tizard says he is excited to face his former side on Sunday as Saracens Men head to the Twickenham Stoop to take on Harlequins in the Gallagher PREM 'Derby Weekend'.

The second-rower starts in a Sarries side full of confidence after two strong performances which have given them the perfect start to the new campaign.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made just two changes to the starting XV that beat Bristol in North London last weekend.

The front row remains unchanged, with Rhys Carre and Marco Riccioni starting at loosehead and tighthead respectively, and Theo Dan packing down at hooker between the Welsh and Italian internationals.

Nick Isiekwe shifts from blindside to second row to partner former Quin Tizard in the engine room. His move allows Ben Earl to return to the fold at openside, with Andy Onyeama-Christie moving to blindside flanker. Tom Willis resumes his position at number eight having been awarded Player of the Match against Bristol last time out.

In the backline, captain Ivan Van Zyl continues to partner Fergus Burke at half back. Owen Farrell and Nick Tompkins also continue as the midfield pairing, strengthening the connection across the Sarries backline.

Lucio Cinti makes a welcome return from international duty and immediately slots onto the left wing. He joins Jack Bracken, fresh from his Gallagher PREM debut, on the right. Max Malins continues at full-back to round off the Originals line up.

The bench sees the return of Jamie George and Juan Martin Gonzalez after a summer of international rugby to bolster the squad for the trip across London.

Tizard can't wait for Sunday's huge encounter.

"These derby matches are always massive for both teams and I have no doubt that Sunday will be another great game. The atmosphere is always electric and we want to show the best version of ourselves to keep building on a strong start."

Saracens Men team to play Harlequins:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Theo Dan

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Nick Isiekwe

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Andy Onyeama-Christie

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl (c)

10 Fergus Burke

11 Lucio Cinti

12 Owen Farrell

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Jack Bracken

15 Max Malins

Replacements:

16 Jamie George

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Alec Clarey

19 Harry Wilson

20 Olamide Sodeke

21 Juan Martin Gonzalez

22 Charlie Bracken

23 Brandon Jackson

Injured: Phil Brantingham, Elliot Daly, Max Eke, Tobias Elliott, Olly Hartley, Toby Knight, Alex Lozowski, Theo McFarland, Vilikesa Nairau, Sam Spink, Harvey Beaton, Rotimi Segun.

Unavailable: Tietie Tuimauga, Nathan Michelow, Maro Itoje.