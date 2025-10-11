MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 43 - 33 Harlequins Women (PWR CUP FINAL)

Saracens Women lifted the PWR Cup trophy for the 12th time as they beat London rivals Harlequins at the StoneX Stadium on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

The Original Club of North London completed an unbeaten campaign with a strong win against their local rivals. The victory means Sarries secure back-to-back PWR Cup titles, giving Bryony Cleall the fairytale ending to her career as she calls time after 27 years in the game.

The match started at a high tempo with both teams getting on the scoresheet inside the first 10 minutes. It was the home side who touched down first. After picking up a penalty inside the Quins half, Sarries kicked to the corner and used their strong catch and drive to get just metres from the line. The forwards continued to show momentum with powerful carries before Liz Crake got the final touch over the line under the posts.

Harlequins hit back moments later. A slick backs move unlocked the space for Lauren Torley to score unopposed after the visitors made significant metres off a kick to the corner and catch and drive during the build-up.

With discipline becoming the backbone of the game, Sarries scored their second from set piece a quarter of the way through the match. Bryony Field was the beneficiary after a well-worked move off the lineout, giving the hooker space to run over unopposed.

It was déjà vu just five minutes later as Saracens found themselves in the same corner with the same result. This time the catch and drive was finished off by Liz Crake, who dived for the line to score her second of the half just before the 30 minute mark.

Harlequins cut the deficit to seven points before the break when Katie Shillaker used her pace to speed into the corner, making it a tight game heading into the sheds.

The visitors started the second half as they did the first, with a try through their opposite winger Beth Wilcocks. A touchline conversion from Ella Cromack levelled proceedings with just 90 seconds gone in the second period.

In what was turning out to be a back and forth affair, Sarries struck next. A clean break from Charlotte Wright-Haley inside the 22 gave Sellors a chance to take the inside line and race over to regain the lead.

It was short lived however, as Harlequins levelled moments later with another try for Lauren Torley, set up by the pace of Wilcocks out wide as Quins took advantage of space in the channels.

In keeping with the end-to-end nature of the game, Sarries then added to the scoresheet once again. The driving maul proved unstoppable, this time with Poppy Cleall the one to touch down.

The momentum swung firmly in Saracens’ favour with a moment of brilliance from Charlotte Wright-Haley. The openside flanker charged through the defence, twisting and turning her way to the line to open up a 14 point lead with 15 minutes remaining.

The game was not over yet, as Ella Cromack capitalised on a well-executed maul from Harlequins. The fly half was released down the blindside by Lucy Burgess to dot down and convert her own score.

However, Saracens did well to hold out with good game management sealing the win in the final 10 minutes with a penalty from Amelia MacDougall meaning they retain the PWR Cup title for the second time running.

Saracens travel to Gloucester Hartpury in two weeks time to start the PWR league campaign before returning to NW4 for THE LONDON DERBY.