New Matchday Experience!

In line with the brand evolution, tomorrow Saracens will be revealing a fresh look and feel to our match days.

Starting against Bristol Bears in the first home Gallager PREM, StoneX Stadium has had a facelift over the summer with the new branding all across the stands and around the entry/exit gates.

Bold new branding and a modern matchday experience with elevated entertainment will transform match days from 80 minutes on the pitch, to a full day experience.

Now, we will have not just DJ Timi, but two DJ’s around the stadium. The Oasis will be home to the official afterparty, with live music, drinks and food available for fans to enjoy after the final whistle.

New matchday host Lucy Mills will be in and around the crowds to give fans the opportunity to contribute to the new look match days, making it even more interactive for supporters.

The enhanced matchday will have even more pyrotechnics than ever before, across both the 1876 and East Stands for the crucial moment when the Saracens team emerge from the tunnel.

Digital matchday programmes can be downloaded on the day with QR codes displayed around the ground, and fans can pick up a free copy of the new Quarterly Magazine ‘The Saracen’ either in the shop or the Olympic Bar.

As well as that, the brand new ‘Capsule Collection’ in collaboration with Castore will be available to purchase. ’The Original Club of North London’ can be seen across the back of the t-shirts and hoodies for fans to show their pride in the new-look Saracens brand.

The club look forward to opening the gates tomorrow for the start of the new era!