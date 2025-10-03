TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR CUP SEMI)

Donna Rose returns to Saracens action for the first time in over a year as Saracens prepare to play Exeter Chiefs in the PWR Cup Semi Final.

Rose will make an impact off the bench fresh from competing in the 2025 Rugby World Cup as the Original Club of North London hope to continue their defence of the PWR Cup title against familiar semi final rivals Exeter Chiefs at StoneX Stadium.

The starting side features names who have impressed across the Cup campaign so far, including Liz Crake who starts at loosehead having played more minutes than any other front row forward this season. She lines up alongside Bryony Field at hooker and Carmen Tremelling at tighthead prop.

Louise McMillan resumes her captaincy in the second row alongside Jodie Verghese in the engine room.

Joia Bennett starts on the blindside for the fifth consecutive match, with Charlotte Wright Haley on the openside. Poppy Cleall returns from injury to provide a huge boost at number eight.

In the backline Ella Wyrwas and Amelia MacDougall reunite at scrum half and fly half respectively. Emma Hardy continues alongside Sydney Gregson in midfield. Try scoring duo Deborah Wills and Jemma Jo Linkins remain on the wings with Sarah McKenna completing the starting side at fullback.

There is significant international presence on the bench with Donna Rose, Georgia Evans and Beth Blacklock all returning from the World Cup stage.

Donna Rose is thrilled to be back in North London.

“It is good to be back in the mix with the girls after not wearing the shirt for a year with injury and the World Cup. The talent and depth in this squad is showing in the Cup and I am excited to get out there with them. I am so back.”

Saracens Women team to play Exeter Chiefs Women:

1. Liz Crake

2. Bryony Field

3. Carmen Tremelling

4. Louise McMillan ©

5. Jodie Verghese

6. Joia Bennett

7. Charlotte Wright-Haley

8. Poppy Cleall

9. Ella Wyrwas

10. Amelia MacDougall

11. Deborah Wills

12. Emma Hardy

13. Sydney Gregson

14. Jemma-Jo Linkins

15. Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16. Donna Rose

17. Akina Gondwe

18. Chloe Flanagan

19. Georgia Evans

20. Bryony Cleall

21. Tori Sellors

22. Beth Blacklock

23. Amelia Tutt