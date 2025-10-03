Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR CUP SEMI)

03.10.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Crystal palace u21s v sporting cp u21s, london, uk 18 oct 2024
Bristol women v saracens women

Donna Rose returns to Saracens action for the first time in over a year as Saracens prepare to play Exeter Chiefs in the PWR Cup Semi Final.

Rose will make an impact off the bench fresh from competing in the 2025 Rugby World Cup as the Original Club of North London hope to continue their defence of the PWR Cup title against familiar semi final rivals Exeter Chiefs at StoneX Stadium.

The starting side features names who have impressed across the Cup campaign so far, including Liz Crake who starts at loosehead having played more minutes than any other front row forward this season. She lines up alongside Bryony Field at hooker and Carmen Tremelling at tighthead prop.

Louise McMillan resumes her captaincy in the second row alongside Jodie Verghese in the engine room.

Joia Bennett starts on the blindside for the fifth consecutive match, with Charlotte Wright Haley on the openside. Poppy Cleall returns from injury to provide a huge boost at number eight.

In the backline Ella Wyrwas and Amelia MacDougall reunite at scrum half and fly half respectively. Emma Hardy continues alongside Sydney Gregson in midfield. Try scoring duo Deborah Wills and Jemma Jo Linkins remain on the wings with Sarah McKenna completing the starting side at fullback.

There is significant international presence on the bench with Donna Rose, Georgia Evans and Beth Blacklock all returning from the World Cup stage.

Donna Rose is thrilled to be back in North London.

“It is good to be back in the mix with the girls after not wearing the shirt for a year with injury and the World Cup. The talent and depth in this squad is showing in the Cup and I am excited to get out there with them. I am so back.”

Saracens Women team to play Exeter Chiefs Women:

1. Liz Crake

2. Bryony Field

3. Carmen Tremelling

4. Louise McMillan ©

5. Jodie Verghese

6. Joia Bennett

7. Charlotte Wright-Haley

8. Poppy Cleall

9. Ella Wyrwas

10. Amelia MacDougall

11. Deborah Wills

12. Emma Hardy

13. Sydney Gregson

14. Jemma-Jo Linkins

15. Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16. Donna Rose

17. Akina Gondwe

18. Chloe Flanagan

19. Georgia Evans

20. Bryony Cleall

21. Tori Sellors

22. Beth Blacklock

23. Amelia Tutt

Saracens v northampton saints prem rugby cup
03.10.25

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Bristol Bears (PREM R2)

Max Malins is anticipating a fierce clash against his former side as Saracens return to North London against Bristol Bears on Saturday. Malins will play his first PREM game for Saracens in NW4 in over two years as he lines up at full-back for the fourth successive game following his return from injury. The former […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 11.59.13
03.10.25

New Matchday Experience!

In line with the brand evolution, tomorrow Saracens will be revealing a fresh look and feel to our match days. Starting against Bristol Bears in the first home Gallager PREM, StoneX Stadium has had a facelift over the summer with the new branding all across the stands and around the entry/exit gates. Bold new branding […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

