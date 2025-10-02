Next Generation | Bristol (H)

An exciting summer has seen the development from the Community Team to becoming the Next Gen Team.

This development will see some fantastic opportunities throughout the season that will give young people more occasions to have some great experiences with Saracens and developing life long fans. The Summer saw some great involvements from our day camps at community clubs, to our week long residential at Harrow School. We also saw the return of the Saracens Staycation at The Grove Hotel where some young players had the opportunity to train alongside some of our top players in personalised training kit. The summer saw 2426 interaction with young fans, spanning across 10 countries of origin. Its fantastic to see so many engaged with the club and look forward to a brilliant season ahead with some new and exciting opportunities.

Moving into the new season, and with the fantastic victory of The Red Roses at the World Cup, we are welcoming the return of our Womens Train With The Pros. This is a chance to be coached by our World Champions at StoneX Stadium on the 15thOctober. This is available to book online along with all of our other camps and clinics here.

The Mens Christmas Train With The Pros sold out within 24 hours of general sale, and with such high demand we have put on a second Train With The Pros in May which is selling fast, so don’t miss out on the chance to meet some of your heros. October Camps are also on sale now as we return to Billericay RFC, and head to a new venue in Camelot RFC (Hemel Hempstead) to meet some new fans there. We also have a day at StoneX along with our always popular Kicking Clinic, and Residentials for boys and girls at Felsted School where some of our womens players will be joining us to train alongside the participants. To book all of these opportunities please go to the above webpage.

For our community clubs we are again offering match day experiences from festivals pre-game to forming the Guard of Honour as the teams enter the pitch. To enquire to bring your club to a match day including The Showdown 6 at the Tottenham Stadium, please continue to contact community@saracens.com

Look out for lots more coming throughout the season with more opportunities for fans to continue to engage in different ways, theres lots of exciting chances coming up.