Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Saracens Multi-Academy Trust!

02.10.25
Saracens Multi-Academy Trust is closing the education gap, with 90% of leavers progressing to university or a degree apprenticeship.

Saracens High School serves a diverse community, with almost 60% of pupils being eligible for Free School Meals. While nationally just 16% of children from lower income families advance to higher education, 92% of young people from this demographic at Saracens High School have just begun their degree studies. 

How is Saracens High School championing social mobility and giving young Londoners brighter futures?

Londoners like…

…Esther who, after achieving a merit in T Level Health (the equivalent of 3 Bs at A Level), is now studying children’s nursing at King’s College London.

…And Shahriah, who is now studying Economics at the University of Bath after achieving phenomenal A Level results.

…And Kevin, who is thrilled to be studying Graphic Design at Norwich University of Art.

Mrs Luscombe, Assistant Principal at Saracens High School, underlines how crucial it is to offer courses that enable all learners to succeed:

‘Our three pioneering pathways support students to reach their desired future destinations. We continue to be the only sixth form in Barnet offering T Levels as well as A Levels and Pre-Apprenticeships.’

The values the school shares with the club - discipline, hard work, honesty and humility - permeate all areas of school life and form the foundation of the character education that is given equal prominence alongside academics.

We wish all the best to the first ever cohort of Saracens High alumni as they begin their university studies. 

Applications are now open for places at Saracens Sixth Form in September 2026. More information can be found at saracenshigh.org

