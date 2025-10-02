Saracens Multi-Academy Trust is closing the education gap, with 90% of leavers progressing to university or a degree apprenticeship.

Saracens High School serves a diverse community, with almost 60% of pupils being eligible for Free School Meals. While nationally just 16% of children from lower income families advance to higher education, 92% of young people from this demographic at Saracens High School have just begun their degree studies.

How is Saracens High School championing social mobility and giving young Londoners brighter futures?

Londoners like…

…Esther who, after achieving a merit in T Level Health (the equivalent of 3 Bs at A Level), is now studying children’s nursing at King’s College London.

…And Shahriah, who is now studying Economics at the University of Bath after achieving phenomenal A Level results.

…And Kevin, who is thrilled to be studying Graphic Design at Norwich University of Art.

Mrs Luscombe, Assistant Principal at Saracens High School, underlines how crucial it is to offer courses that enable all learners to succeed:

‘Our three pioneering pathways support students to reach their desired future destinations. We continue to be the only sixth form in Barnet offering T Levels as well as A Levels and Pre-Apprenticeships.’

The values the school shares with the club - discipline, hard work, honesty and humility - permeate all areas of school life and form the foundation of the character education that is given equal prominence alongside academics.

We wish all the best to the first ever cohort of Saracens High alumni as they begin their university studies.

Applications are now open for places at Saracens Sixth Form in September 2026. More information can be found at saracenshigh.org