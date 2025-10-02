Pioneer Profile | Stewart Taylor

Tell us a bit about yourself...



I was born in Chelmsford Essex but I am definitely not your stereotypical Essex boy. I went to a little village primary school with my younger brother just outside Chelmsford until the age of 8. My father at the time worked for BT and got offered a job placement in Vanuatu, South Pacific for 3yrs so in 1981 my family all moved out there. We had a fantastic life out there so far removed from school and life in the UK. In 1984 we moved back to UK travelling back via Fiji, Hawaii, and travelling across USA. I then went to Chelmer Valley High School, I was an average student but excelled in gymnastics and got involved in their display team, The Blue Falcons. We are in the Guiness book of world records for the most vaults over a box in 1hr shown on the BBC and performed for royalty at the Royal Tournament in Earls Court alongside the Army display team.

I left school in 1986 and perused a career in the motor- trade for VW/AUDI for 17 yrs I then turned my focus to accident repair and structural reconstruction now 40yrs on working closely with a multitude of manufacturers at Hilton Coachworks in Bishop Stortford.

Alongside my full-time job, I worked for 11yrs as a doorman in and around Essex and 4yrs at the O2 London in a security detail role.

When not working I can be found competing in OCR events or in the mountains around the UK hiking/climbing, I have trekked to Machu Picchu and in 2023 I successfully summited Kilimanjaro.

I coach U12 age grade rugby at Chelmsford Rugby Club and have been since my son took up the sport age 19 months, He now at 11 has just started at the same secondary school I attended where rugby is now on the curriculum.

I also have a beautiful 13 yr old daughter; they both share the same birthday born 2yrs apart.

When did you get involved with the Pioneer Programme?



So, I got involved with Saracens Pioneers at the start of the 2024 season by applying through the Saracens website & after a successful interview with the legend that is John Trigg I was in. I have been a Saracens supporter for a few years now as my rugby club is affiliated with Saracens so I would be at Stone X for club match day participation.

My personal circumstances changed a few years ago and one match day while watching the Pioneers I felt the need to be part of something bigger than myself and join this family giving back to the matchday fan experience.

What do you do on matchday?



My role as a Pioneer on match day is to firstly implement all the protocols required to stage a match set out by Saracens and the Pioneer handbook, to make the fans both home and away feel welcome, to help with any queries they may have regarding to seating, ticketing and anything else.

My role is usually based pitch side along with my team watching and talking to the fans in the stands for any issues that may arise and to make sure it is safe space for adults and children.

What makes the Pioneer Programme special to you?



As a Pioneer I have become part of a multi-cultural, multi skilled, diverse age ranged family that works so well together with the sole aim to give all supporters a great match day experience. As I arrive for a shift at Stone X anticipating what the day will bring, I think how I can make a difference to someone’s day, through a simple smile or a bit of friendly rivalry banter. It makes me proud to be a Pioneer and even on the wettest, coldest days this spirit endures.

What are your three best memories?



Meeting and working with a great team of people who I can call family now and long into the future.

Shaking hands with the legend that is Alex Goode on his final game last season while on his pitch walk around.

At our Christmas party and end of season party getting to sit and enjoy the company of Alysha Corrigan and Lotti Sharp respectively talking all things rugby and the woman’s rugby world cup.

Thank you for being a vital part of the Pioneer Programme! We look forward to celebrating your story.