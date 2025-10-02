Saracens Supporters Assocation | Bristol (H)

Welcome to StoneX Stadium for our first PREM home game of the season. After last week’s BP win which put us top of the table, we all need to get behind the team as they seek to maintain that position.

Bristol Bears are today’s opposition, and we extend a warm welcome to their players, coaches and supporters. We hope travelling up the trip up the M4 was not too challenging and look forward to sharing an exciting game of rugby with you.

SSA Round Up

The SSA has been busy in the ‘off season’. Our AGM / INSIDE SARACENS event in July included necessary business but also an insight into the Men’s Academy from Mike Hynard, Duncan Tayor & Jack Pattinson. Duncan also talked about his Alumni role uniting players from the last 30 years. Flo Williams from the Women’s team discussed her life at Saracens both as a player and as newly appointed Creative Director.

In September we had a chance to thank an incredible Saracen at An Evening with Alex Goode. Stepping up to chants of ‘Goodey, Goodey’ Alex shared an honest, open account of his career from Cambridge Rugby/Ipswich Football, to over 400 appearances for Saracens, to his new coaching role. No one present will forget his blow-by-blow account of his 3 day European Champions Cup drinking adventure! At the end of the evening we were able to donate over £1,700 to Brick by Brick, a charity where both Alex and his mother are trustees.

With the highest representation of any PWR club (19 players & 1 coach) many SSA members spent September travelling round the country to watch the Women’s Rugby World Cup. Congratulations to our victorious Red Roses, and to Sophie de Goede who was named Women’s 15s Player of the Year. Alongside this the SSA ran a league in the Fantasy RWC game. Congratulations to Mrossi11, Scrumptious Ruckers and Lazza69 who topped the table.

The weekly podcast on all things Saracens is back. www.saracenssupporters.org/podcast Two brilliant interviews to catch up on – Mark McCall and Charlie Hodgson

As ever we have a new SSA Badge. Pop along to the SSA base in The Oasis to catch up with fellow members and collect your badge. SSAway

David and Duncan have been busy setting up away ticketing for this season. Check your Ticket Tuesday emails for information on how to purchase away tickets for both Men’s and Women’s matches. If we are unable to arrange group purchases, we will still offer advice on the best way to support Sarries on the road.

Have a great afternoon; tomorrow the Women have a home semifinal in the PWR Cup against Exeter Chiefs. Next week the Men cross London to play Quins and hopefully the Women will be defending their title in the PWR Cup Final.

COME AND SEE US…

Whether you’re a Bears supporter or a fellow Sarries fan do come and say ‘hello’ to the Saracens Supporters Association at our Gazebo. It’s located near the North Stand by The Oasis.

We will be at the gazebo until 30 minutes before kick-off before heading off to charge our glasses, meet up with friends and get to our seats or favourite standing spot ready to cheer on the players as they run out.

ABOUT THE SSA…

Independent of the club, the SSA is recognised by Saracens as its official supporter association.

We aim to be an active, respected, and integrated member of the Saracens family and to maintain traditional values of friendship and camaraderie amongst rugby supporters

If you’re not already a member why not join the SSA? Just £10/season (£5 for juniors).

Scan the QR code to access our membership site and then click on Join Us / Renew

Don’t forget to check out our social media channels: Saracens Supporters Association on Facebook; @sarriessupport on X and ssa_racens on Instagram. and listen to the weekly SSA Fezcast (www.saracenssupporters.org/podcast )