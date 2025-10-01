Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
PRE-MATCH PRESS | Owen Farrell on his return to North London

01.10.25
Newcastle red bulls v saracens gallagher prem
Newcastle red bulls v saracens gallagher prem

Owen Farrell is set to return to North London this weekend as Saracens take on Bristol Bears in round two of the Gallagher Prem.

The England centurion will make his famed return to StoneX Stadium 504 days on from his last Saracens game in NW4.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Farrell reflected on coming back to familiar surroundings and the excitement of being part of a rebuilding squad.

"It's home, really. It's made it easy. I know the place a little bit, and I know a lot of the people here."

Having made his full return to action in Newcastle last Friday night, the British and Irish Lion highlighted the energy and hunger in the current squad, particularly from the younger players pushing their way into the first team.

"Coming into a group of players that's hungry, the young lads pushing through, has made it easy. They're not biding their time or waiting for it to fall in their lap, they're going after it in training, and it lifts the standard for everyone.

People are really pushing to play, and that energy shows in training. It's about trying to get the best out of everything now, which sets us up best for the future."

Farrell also spoke about the new project at Saracens, describing the start of what he sees as a rebuild.

"That new project must be quite interesting… this is the start of year two, the beginning of a rebuild. I guess with the young lads coming through, there's a lot of upsides, which is exciting," he said.

Reflecting on his own mindset coming back to the club, Farrell added, "Things sometimes go well, things sometimes don't, but you come back hungrier to do better again. It's been nice having a fresh pair of eyes on things compared to before, and I've enjoyed it."

Screenshot 2025 09 30 at 16.19.26
01.10.25

Ivan van Zyl Elected RPA Men’s Rugby BoardVice Chair for 2025/26

Following the first RPA Men’s Rugby Board meeting of the 2025/26 season, the RPA is delighted to confirm that Ivan van Zyl appointed as Vice Chair of the Men’s Rugby Board. This follows the creation of the new Men’s and Women’s Rugby Boards, each with their respective Chair and Vice-Chair, announced in June after a […]

Screenshot 2025 09 30 at 09.34.25
30.09.25

Programmes going digital!

Saracens will be transitioning to digital matchday programmes for the 2025/26 season. The collaboration will see Zeeon provide the club with a cutting-edge digital matchday programme platform, ensuring supporters have free and easy access to every edition across mobile, tablet, and desktop. Supporters will be able to follow the team throughout the campaign with programmes featuring exclusive content […]

