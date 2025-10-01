Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Ivan van Zyl Elected RPA Men’s Rugby BoardVice Chair for 2025/26

01.10.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 09 30 at 16.19.26
36320784 newcastle red bulls v saracens 015 jpg oli shapley 20250927 080043

Following the first RPA Men’s Rugby Board meeting of the 2025/26 season, the RPA is delighted to confirm that Ivan van Zyl appointed as Vice Chair of the Men’s Rugby Board.

This follows the creation of the new Men’s and Women’s Rugby Boards, each with their respective Chair and Vice-Chair, announced in June after a player vote.

The move underlines the RPA’s ongoing commitment to provide dedicated representation and wellbeing support for every elite player across the game. By establishing two separate Boards, players in both men’s and women’s rugby will benefit from tailored, player-led representation that can respond directly to the unique challenges and opportunities within their environments.

Van Zyl takes on the Vice Chair role from Freddie Clarke. The South African scrum-half joined Saracens in 2021 and has since cemented himself as a pivotal figure for the club, helping them secure the Gallagher PREM title in 2023. He has been part of the RPA Players’ Board since 2023.

On his new role as Vice Chair, Ivan van Zyl said: “I’m honoured to be elected Vice Chair of the Men’s Rugby Board. It’s a privilege to represent my fellow players, and I’m looking forward to working alongside Max, the Board and the RPA to ensure players’ voices are heard. The RPA does such important work across the game, and I’m excited to play my part in supporting that and representing the views of my teammates.”

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 09 30 at 16.19.26
01.10.25

Ivan van Zyl Elected RPA Men’s Rugby BoardVice Chair for 2025/26

Following the first RPA Men’s Rugby Board meeting of the 2025/26 season, the RPA is delighted to confirm that Ivan van Zyl appointed as Vice Chair of the Men’s Rugby Board. This follows the creation of the new Men’s and Women’s Rugby Boards, each with their respective Chair and Vice-Chair, announced in June after a […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 09 30 at 09.34.25
30.09.25

Programmes going digital!

Saracens will be transitioning to digital matchday programmes for the 2025/26 season. The collaboration will see Zeeon provide the club with a cutting-edge digital matchday programme platform, ensuring supporters have free and easy access to every edition across mobile, tablet, and desktop. Supporters will be able to follow the team throughout the campaign with programmes featuring exclusive content […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
England red roses world cup victory celebration
29.09.25

England win the Rugby World Cup 2025

Red Roses Crowned World Champions. A Celebration for the Ages. What a day and what a moment. On Saturday 27 September 2025 at a sold out Allianz Stadium the Red Roses delivered a commanding performance to win the Women’s Rugby World Cup and etched themselves further into the history of the sport. In front of […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton