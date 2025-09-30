Programmes going digital!

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
30.09.25
Screenshot 2025 09 30 at 09.34.25
Saracens v northampton saints 013

Saracens will be transitioning to digital matchday programmes for the 2025/26 season.

The collaboration will see Zeeon provide the club with a cutting-edge digital matchday programme platform, ensuring supporters have free and easy access to every edition across mobile, tablet, and desktop.

Supporters will be able to follow the team throughout the campaign with programmes featuring exclusive content from inside the Club, including interviews, features, statistics, and team line-ups for each fixture.

The digital editions will be made available the day before every home match and shared directly with fans via Saracens’ official channels, including the Club’s website, social media, and pre-match email communications.

Scannable QR codes will also be displayed around StoneX Stadium to make accessing the programme on matchdays quick and simple.

This exciting move will enhance the matchday experience for Saracens fans, while also supporting the Club’s sustainability goals by removing the need for printed programmes.

Zeeon already work with a number of professional clubs across rugby and football, and Saracens are delighted to be joining that growing network ahead of the new Gallagher Prem season.

In addition to the digital programmes, the club are also launching a physical Quarterly Magazine called ‘The Saracen.’ The first edition will be out this week and will be available at no cost on Saturday at StoneX Stadium. 

The magazine is a tribute to the club and the incredible game and culture that surround it. Inside, you will hear first-hand from Owen Farrell on his welcomed move back to Sarries, Maro Itoje provides a personal account of the whirlwind 12 months that saw him ascend from Saracens skipper, to England and Lions Captain, before Akina Gondwe talks us through her taste in music.

Make sure you grab your copy at the Bristol match, and also keep checking our social media channels to download the programme.

