Programmes going digital!

Saracens will be transitioning to digital matchday programmes for the 2025/26 season.

The collaboration will see Zeeon provide the club with a cutting-edge digital matchday programme platform, ensuring supporters have free and easy access to every edition across mobile, tablet, and desktop.

Supporters will be able to follow the team throughout the campaign with programmes featuring exclusive content from inside the Club, including interviews, features, statistics, and team line-ups for each fixture.

The digital editions will be made available the day before every home match and shared directly with fans via Saracens’ official channels, including the Club’s website, social media, and pre-match email communications.

Scannable QR codes will also be displayed around StoneX Stadium to make accessing the programme on matchdays quick and simple.

This exciting move will enhance the matchday experience for Saracens fans, while also supporting the Club’s sustainability goals by removing the need for printed programmes.

Zeeon already work with a number of professional clubs across rugby and football, and Saracens are delighted to be joining that growing network ahead of the new Gallagher Prem season.

In addition to the digital programmes, the club are also launching a physical Quarterly Magazine called ‘The Saracen.’ The first edition will be out this week and will be available at no cost on Saturday at StoneX Stadium.

The magazine is a tribute to the club and the incredible game and culture that surround it. Inside, you will hear first-hand from Owen Farrell on his welcomed move back to Sarries, Maro Itoje provides a personal account of the whirlwind 12 months that saw him ascend from Saracens skipper, to England and Lions Captain, before Akina Gondwe talks us through her taste in music.

Make sure you grab your copy at the Bristol match, and also keep checking our social media channels to download the programme.