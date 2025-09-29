England win the Rugby World Cup 2025

Red Roses Crowned World Champions. A Celebration for the Ages.

What a day and what a moment. On Saturday 27 September 2025 at a sold out Allianz Stadium the Red Roses delivered a commanding performance to win the Women’s Rugby World Cup and etched themselves further into the history of the sport.

In front of a record 81,885 spectators, the largest attendance ever for a women’s rugby match, England beat Canada 33–13 to claim the world title. The buzz around the day was electric from the build up as fans poured into the stadium to the moment the final whistle sounded and the scenes of unbridled joy that followed. Walking out onto that pitch the players looked up and saw the stands full and that image will stay with the entire women’s game for years to come.

The Original Club of North London were proud to see six Saracens players feature in the England World Cup squad and many played key roles throughout the tournament and in the final itself. The Sarries contingent included Jess Breach who was a constant attacking threat, Kelsey Clifford who anchored the front row, Zoe Harrison who guided the team brilliantly and kicked with composure, Rosie Galligan who was tireless in the second row, May Campbell who added energy and accuracy at hooker and Marlie Packer whose leadership and experience shone through. Each of these players embodies the Saracens ethos of skill, commitment and teamwork and together they helped carry the Red Roses over the line to glory.

On the other side of the pitch five Sarries players represented Canada and their efforts deserve enormous recognition. None more so than Sophie de Goede, recently named World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year, who once again underlined her reputation as one of the finest players in the game. Sophie led the tournament in carries, offloads and lineout takes and her influence was felt in every match. Alongside her, fellow Sarries Canadians such as Paige Farries, McKinley Hunt, Gabrielle Senft, Fancy Bermudez, Alysha Corrigan, Laetitia Royer, Julia Omokhuale and Maya Montiel gave everything they had and reminded the world of the strength and depth that the Original Club of North London contributes on the international stage.

The celebrations of this World Cup win will echo for a long time but now attention turns back to the domestic stage. On Sunday 2 November the London Derby returns as Saracens Women face Harlequins Women at StoneX Stadium. The fiercest rivalry in women’s rugby is coming home. Secure your seat now, wear your colours, and be part of an atmosphere that only the Original Club of North London can create.