MATCH REPORT | Newcastle Red Bulls 17-39 Saracens Men

The Original Club of North London started the new Gallagher PREM season by spoiling the Red Bull party at Kingston Park.

Saracens Men got the new campaign off to a winning start as they scored five tries in a well deserved 39-17 victory.

The night will be remembered for not only the return of Owen Farrell and Max Malins, but also an incredible try on debut by teenage sensation Noah Caluori.

It was a nightmare start for the Men in Black, as the hosts scored within two minutes and Sarries were also reduced to 14 men.

Alex Hearle found himself in space just outside the 22 and used his quick feet to beat three defenders and then run straight over the line. The conversion was added by Brett Connon, and then after referee Adam Leal went to the TMO, Nathan Michelow was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle in the build up.

Sarries responded brilliantly though, Brandon Jackson claimed the restart and the ball was spun to Rotimi Segun who thought he scored but the referee came back for a forward pass.

It was advantage however, and Owen Farrell pointed to the posts, scoring his first points since his return and in the process reducing the deficit to four.

The visitors then showed their intent to play when Ivan van Zyl dummied on his own try-line and then charged all the way in to their half, but just as they looked to shift the ball from left to right they were penalised at the breakdown.

They were beginning to dominate up front and multiple scrum penalties ultimately gave Sarries enough front-foot ball to take the lead.

A penalty was kicked to the corner and then some lovely hands and interplay from the backs released Brandon Jackson who was able to dive over acrobatically for their first PREM try of the season. The conversion went narrowly wide, but the London outfit now had an 8-7 lead with 20 minutes played.

Harry Wilson then came on for Sarries as the 20 minute red card ended to take them back up to the full complement, however it was the Red Bulls who would respond as a Connon penalty from in front of the posts put them 10-8 ahead.

Mark McCall’s side then clicked in to gear in empathic fashion with a try of the season contended on the opening night. The free-flowing move started in their own half and almost all of the team touched the ball as they swept towards the line, and eventually Andy Onyeama-Christie picked up from the base and dived over to silence the home crowd. Farrell’s conversion made it 15-10, which is how it would stay until both sides had a well earned break for half time.

Sarries had real intent about them at the start of the second half, and a thunderous carry from Tom Willis saw him bash his way towards the 22, but just as the ball was recycled it went forward.

Despite neither side making many chances under the floodlights, Sarries were enjoying plenty of possession and were controlling the territory.

They were rewarded with a penalty straight in front of the posts which Farrell kicked, extending the lead to eight points with 30 minutes to go.

Theo Dan almost put the result beyond doubt as we entered the final quarter as he broke away from a maul but was dragged in to touch, however from the next play they would get what they deserved.

The lineout was over thrown and Sarries stole it, and then went one phase before Nick Tompkins bundled over from a metre out to send the travelling fans wild.

The following moment was one that will live long in the memory for all Saracens fans. 18-year-old Noah Caluori, on his PREM debut controlled the ball, chipped ahead and then it bounced up to him as he acrobatically swan dived over the line and secured the four try bonus point. In a truly pinch-me moment, the teenager showed exactly what he can do and gave his side a 32-10 lead.

The Red Bulls wouldn’t roll over though, and Freddie Clarke muscled over from close range to give his side hope as we entered the last 10 minutes.

That hope was ended by Tompkins’ second try with five minutes to go, as his audacious chip and chase landed straight in to his hands and he raced away in style to seal the victory.

The Londoners would then see out the closing stages and get the campaign off to the best possible start, heading back to the capital with all five points in the bag.