Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Saracens announce long-term extension with Enstar as Official Re/Insurance Partner

26.09.25
Saracens is proud to announce a long-term extension with Enstar as their Official Re/Insurance Partner.

This announcement marks another positive step forward for the Club following the successful launch of their brand evolution that has staked the bold claim of being the “Original Club of North London.”

Enstar has been the Official Re/insurance partner of Saracens since 2022, initially across the Women’s team. The new agreement, which runs until 2028, will see Enstar extend its support to both the Men’s and Women’s teams.

With player welfare paramount for the club, Enstar's commitment to supporting both teams in their lives beyond rugby will not only impact their individual careers but pave the way for the next generation to succeed both on and off the pitch.

Enstar is known globally as a trusted, leading global Re/insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality. Enstar operates through its network of group companies positioned across the world’s major insurance hubs, spanning Bermuda, the US, London, Continental Europe and Australia.

For the 25/26 season and beyond Enstar’s logo will feature prominently on the shorts of both teams, around StoneX Stadium and in matchday collateral.

The new partnership, which will run for at least another two years, is an exciting next chapter in the relationship between Saracens and Enstar.

Saracens’ Chief Growth Officer, Mike Leslie is delighted to extend the partnership.

“Enstar is an incredibly valued partner to Saracens and we are thrilled to build on our partnership.

Their impact and buy-in to the Club, from supporting players, staff and also the Saracens High School are standout initiatives and I have no doubt will ensure a successful next chapter for both Enstar and Saracens.”

David Ni, Chief Strategy Officer, Enstar Group said:

“Extending our partnership with Saracens is an exciting next step for Enstar, and we are proud to support the Men’s and Women’s teams. We share common values around excellence and teamwork and truly believe in the value of investing in people by creating opportunities both on and off the pitch.”

StoneX StoneX
