Nine Saracens named in World Cup Final

Nine of North London's finest have been named to feature across both the Red Roses and Canadian squads for the upcoming Women's Rugby World Cup Final this Saturday at Allianz Stadium.

Jess Breach and Zoe Harrison both start for the home nation, with Rosie Galligan and Kelsey Clifford both named on the bench. For Canada, McKinley Hunt, Sophie De Goede and Alysha Corrigan all retain their starting places whilst new signing Laetitia Royer and Gabrielle Senft feature amongst the replacements.

John Mitchell's unchanged selection means World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year nominee Megan Jones and six-try wing Jess Breach have been named in the starting XV for every match of the tournament.

Ellie Kildunne continues at full-back after earning player-of-the-match on her return to the team with two tries in the semi-final, while Abby Dow completes the back three on the right wing.

Tatyana Heard lines-up up at inside centre with Natasha Hunt and Zoe Harrison partnering in the half-back positions.

Captain Zoe Aldcroft takes to the field from blindside flanker accompanied in the back row by 2014 winner Alex Matthews and the tournament’s top tackler, Sadia Kabeya (89).

Lock Morwenna Talling, who is second on England’s tackle stats (67), partners number one line-out stealer Abbie Ward in the second row. Loosehead prop Hannah Botterman made three turnovers against France and remains in the front row alongside hooker Amy Cokayne and tighthead prop Maud Muir.

Mitchell said: “Our staff and players have worked hard to reach this stage of the tournament.

“Playing a World Cup final at Allianz Stadium in front of a record 82,000 is a significant milestone for the sport.

“We are well prepared for the challenge against Canada. It is number one versus number two in the world, and we know the contest will demand a full 80 minutes. Our focus remains on staying in our process and executing effectively.”

Red Roses team to play Canada

15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 56 caps)

14 Abby Dow (Unattached, 58 caps)

13 Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 32 caps)

12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 35 caps)

11 Jess Breach (Saracens, 52 caps)

10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 64 caps)

9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 86 caps)

1 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 61 caps)

2 Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 88 caps)

3 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 47 caps)

4 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 27 caps)

5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 80 caps)

6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 68 caps) - captain

7 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 27 caps)

8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 80 caps)

Replacements

16 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 73 caps)

17 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 20 caps)

18 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 78 caps)

19 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 30 caps)

20 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 22 caps)

21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 38 caps)

22 Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)

23 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 45 caps)

Canadian Head Coach Kevin Rouet spoke on his selection for the big clash:

"The focus remains on ourselves this week, nothing changes in how we prepare from the last game,” said Rouet. “Of course, we are happy to have made it to the World Cup finals but there is still a job to be done, and I believe in all the players and staff we have here that we will be ready to go for Saturday.”

Rouet has opted for an unchanged lineup following Canada’s semi-final performance, where the team defeated reigning World Cup champions, the New Zealand Black Ferns, by a score of 34–19.

Rouet added: "Every week the coaches are faced with such a hard decision as we believe that all 32 players we have in the squad are amazing rugby players and have a positive impact on the game. We decided to be consistent after a performance we were really happy with against New Zealand, but it will take all the players we have with us to help us win a World Cup.”

Canada scored five tries in that semi-final match, courtesy of Justine Pelletier (named Mastercard Player of the Match), Asia Hogan-Rochester, Florence Symonds, Sophie de Goede, and Alex Tessier. The team also delivered a flawless performance around the breakdown, in the scrum and won 14 out of their 15 total lineouts.

The last time Canada and England met was in the WXV 1 finale last year in Vancouver, British Columbia. Canada struck early through Justine Pelletier and held a 12–7 lead going into the second half following a converted try by Alex Tessier. However, England responded with two late tries to secure a 21–12 victory and claim the WXV 1 title.

CANADA’S RUGBY WORLD CUP FINALS MATCH DAY ROSTER VS ENGLAND

1. McKinley Hunt (King City, ON) – Aurora Barbarians / Saracens (37 caps)

2. Emily Tuttosi (Souris, MB) - Calgary Hornets / Exeter Chiefs (40 caps)

3. DaLeaka Menin (Vulcan, AB) – Calgary Hornets / Exeter Chiefs (68 caps)

4. Sophie de Goede (Victoria, BC) - Castaway Wanderers / Saracens (40 caps)

5. Courtney O'Donnell (Rimbey, AB) – Red Deer Titans Rugby (52 caps)

6. Caroline Crossley (Victoria, BC) - Castaway Wanderers (12 caps)

7. Karen Paquin (Quebec City, QC) - Club de rugby de Quebec (50 caps)

8. Fabiola Forteza (Quebec City, QC) – Club de rugby de Québec / Stade Bordelais (40 caps)

9. Justine Pelletier (Rivière-du-Loup, QC) – Club de rugby de Québec / Stade Bordelais (42 caps)

10. Taylor Perry (Oakville, ON) - Oakville Crusaders / Exeter Chiefs (22 caps)

11. Asia Hogan-Rochester (Toronto, ON) - Toronto Nomads / Westshore RFC (7 caps)

12. Alexandra Tessier (Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton, QC) – Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue RFC / Exeter Chiefs (65 caps)

13. Florence Symonds (Vancouver, BC) - University of British Columbia (17 caps)

14. Alysha Corrigan (Charlottetown, PEI) - CRFC / Saracens (25 caps)

15. Julia Schell (Uxbridge, ON) – Guelph Goats / Castaway Wanderers / Ealing Trailfinders (31 caps)

FINISHERS

16. Gillian Boag (Calgary, AB) – Capilano RFC (38 caps)

17. Brittany Kassil (Guelph, ON) – Guelph Goats (52 caps)

18. Olivia DeMerchant (Mapledale, NB) – Halifax Tars RFC (65 caps)

19. Tyson Beukeboom (Uxbridge, ON) – Cowichan Piggies / Aurora Barbarians / Ealing Trailfinders (83 caps)

20. Laetitia Royer (Loretteville, QC) – St-Anne-de-Bellevue / Concordia University / Saracens (21 caps)

21. Gabrielle Senft (Regina, SK) – Castaway Wanderers / Saracens (39 caps)

22. Olivia Apps (Lindsay, ON) – Lindsay RFC (24 caps)

23. Shoshanah Seumanutafa (White Rock, BC) – Counties Manukau (24 caps)