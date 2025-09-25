Where to Watch | WRWC FINAL 2025

Where to Watch the Women’s Rugby World Cup Final

The Women’s Rugby World Cup Final is here, and for Saracens fans it feels especially personal. With 15 Saracens connected to both the Red Roses and Canada squad, the Original Club of North London are at the heart of this historic day. This final isn’t just a big day for England; it’s a proud moment for our club and the women’s game as a whole.

Of course, the match will be live on the BBC and streaming on iPlayer, but finals deserve atmosphere. If you’re not lucky enough to have a ticket, here’s where Saracens fans can soak it all up in North London and beyond.

The obvious place to start is the North London Tavern, which has already confirmed it’ll be showing the final. Expect a mix of locals and rugby diehards, and make sure you get there early if you want a good spot for the final.

Over at Drake & Morgan in King’s Cross, you’ll find a more modern setup, perfect if you’re bringing non-rugby mates along who still want good food and a bit of style with their sport. For those prepared to head slightly more central, The Admiralty in Trafalgar Square is a guaranteed winner. They’ve pledged to show every game, so you know the final will be on with full sound and a big turnout.

If you’d rather celebrate the occasion with a crowd on a bigger scale, Battersea Power Station’s official fan zone is the place to be. Big screens, live entertainment, and plenty of food and drink give it a proper festival feel, it’s the next best thing to being in the stadium. Meanwhile, Canada Square Park in Canary Wharf will be showing the final on its Summer Screens, creating another outdoor gathering point for fans across the capital.

Wherever you choose to watch, the final will be more than just another match, it’s the culmination of years of hard work by players we’ve cheered for in Saracens colours. Whether you’re in a pub surrounded by mates or in a packed fan zone with strangers who become friends, this is a chance to celebrate not only England or Canada but also the women’s game that our club has championed.