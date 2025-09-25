Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Where to Watch | WRWC FINAL 2025

25.09.25
New zealand v canada women's rugby world cup 2025 semi final

Where to Watch the Women’s Rugby World Cup Final

The Women’s Rugby World Cup Final is here, and for Saracens fans it feels especially personal. With 15 Saracens connected to both the Red Roses and Canada squad, the Original Club of North London are at the heart of this historic day. This final isn’t just a big day for England; it’s a proud moment for our club and the women’s game as a whole.

Of course, the match will be live on the BBC and streaming on iPlayer, but finals deserve atmosphere. If you’re not lucky enough to have a ticket, here’s where Saracens fans can soak it all up in North London and beyond.

The obvious place to start is the North London Tavern, which has already confirmed it’ll be showing the final. Expect a mix of locals and rugby diehards, and make sure you get there early if you want a good spot for the final.

Over at Drake & Morgan in King’s Cross, you’ll find a more modern setup, perfect if you’re bringing non-rugby mates along who still want good food and a bit of style with their sport. For those prepared to head slightly more central, The Admiralty in Trafalgar Square is a guaranteed winner. They’ve pledged to show every game, so you know the final will be on with full sound and a big turnout.

If you’d rather celebrate the occasion with a crowd on a bigger scale, Battersea Power Station’s official fan zone is the place to be. Big screens, live entertainment, and plenty of food and drink give it a proper festival feel, it’s the next best thing to being in the stadium. Meanwhile, Canada Square Park in Canary Wharf will be showing the final on its Summer Screens, creating another outdoor gathering point for fans across the capital.

Wherever you choose to watch, the final will be more than just another match, it’s the culmination of years of hard work by players we’ve cheered for in Saracens colours. Whether you’re in a pub surrounded by mates or in a packed fan zone with strangers who become friends, this is a chance to celebrate not only England or Canada but also the women’s game that our club has championed.

England v samoa women's rugby world cup 2025 pool a
25.09.25

Nine Saracens named in World Cup Final

Nine of North London's finest have been named to feature across both the Red Roses and Canadian squads for the upcoming Women's Rugby World Cup Final this Saturday at Allianz Stadium.  Jess Breach and Zoe Harrison both start for the home nation, with Rosie Galligan and Kelsey Clifford both named on the bench. For Canada, […]

