Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Newcastle Red Bulls Vs Saracens Men (PREM R1)

25.09.25
36068950 saracens training session 150 jpg oli shapley 20250919 070813
36218804 dsc00649 jpg will roberts 20250924 101912 (1)

Owen Farrell will make his eagerly awaited return in Saracens colours as The Original Club of North London head to Newcastle for their first meeting with the Red Bulls.

The Gallagher PREM season gets off to a bang in the North East as the Men in Black travel to Kingston Park with a squad packed full of returning international stars.

In what has been a monumental week for the club, following the announcement of their new brand repositioning on Monday, Director of Rugby Mark McCall hopes to start the season on a high under the lights in Newcastle.

Seven days on from Sarries' clash with Northampton in the Cup, the visitors name a front row stacked with international experience. Rhys Carre and Marco Riccioni will prop down alongside Theo Dan, who together boast more than 70 test caps.

Nick Isiekwe returns to PREM action alongside Hugh Tizard in the engine room. A reshuffled back-row sees the reintroduction of Tom Willis at number eight. After an impressive Cup campaign Nathan Michelow reverts to blindside flanker, with Andy Onyeama-Christie at openside.

Ivan Van Zyl has been named to skipper the side from scrum half, and the South African reunites with Fergus Burke who comes back into the Sarries fold after an impressive summer with Scotland.

Farrell returns to the Sarries side at inside centre, with Nick Tompkins selected outside him to form a formidable midfield pairing.

After scoring a brace against Northampton Rotimi Segun continues on the left wing, with Brandon Jackson joining him on the right. Max Malins resumes at full back as he makes his return to Gallagher PREM action in Sarries colours.

The bench includes the return of Eroni Mawi from international duty, as well as Cameron Hutchison who will make his first PREM appearance for the club against his former side. After a successful pre season in the senior squad, Noah Caluori is expected to make his first PREM appearance at the age of  just18.

Farrell is anticipating a huge game on his return.

“It is great to be back in a Saracens shirt. I cannot wait to get back out there with the team. Friday night will bring its challenges but I am excited to see what this group can do and where we can take things this season."

Saracens Men team to face Newcastle Red Bulls:

15 Max Malins
14 Brandon Jackson
13 Nick Tompkins
12 Owen Farrell
11 Rotimi Segun
10 Fergus Burke
9 Ivan van Zyl (c)
1 Rhys Carre
2 Theo Dan
3 Marco Riccioni
4 Nick Isiekwe
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Nathan Michelow
7 Andy Onyeama-Christie
8 Tom Willis

Replacements:

16 Eoghan Clarke
17 Eroni Mawi
18 Alec Clarey
19 Harry Wilson
20 Olamide Sodeke
21 Charlie Bracken
22 Cameron Hutchison
23 Noah Caluori

Unavailable: Lucio Cinti, Ben Earl, Jamie George, Juan Gonzalez, Maro Itoje.
Injured: Jack Bracken, Phil Brantingham, Elliot Daly, Max Eke, Tobias Elliott, Angus Hall, Olly Hartley, Toby Knight, Alex Lozowski, Theo McFarland, Vilikesa Nairau, Sam Spink, Marcus Street.

Shawbrook stats centre

