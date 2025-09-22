Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Saracens. The Original Club of North London.

22.09.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 09 22 at 11.12.09
Social launch (1)

Inspired by a 150-year legacy with the ambition of creating a platform for the future.

Founded in 1876, Saracens has a rich and storied history. Now approaching its 150th year, the iconic club is embarking on a new chapter designed to compete at the highest level of global sport, both on and off the field.

This week Saracens will be revealing a bold and unique new brand identity that has been created to position the club at the forefront of rugby as it enters a new era.

Older than its more recognisable neighbours, with Tottenham, founded in 1882, and Arsenal, founded in 1886, ‘The Original Club of North London’ is poised to challenge preconceptions as to how rugby has traditionally presented and marketed itself.

In the highly competitive world of sports entertainment, Saracens have identified the need to appeal and open their doors to a new audience by leading with captivating and engaging content, championing their athletes and shifting how rugby is consumed as a media and entertainment product, to ultimately grow our brilliant game.

Saracens are well poised to lead this change. As one of the most successful and polarising teams in English sport, the club has long dominated headlines, both for its competitive achievements and legendary players that have worn the famous jersey.

Now, with a Men’s team that includes global superstars such as British & Irish Lions and England Captain Maro Itoje, and enigmatic Owen Farrell, as well as a the exciting group of next generation talent coming through including Olamide Sodeke, Noah Caluori and the Bracken brothers; the team aptly reflects the merging of past meets future.

In the women’s team, international superstars Zoe Harrison, Sophie de Goede and Georgia Evans will all be amongst those flying the flag as the Women tackle a fresh start at StoneX Stadium, already champions of driving new engagement and off pitch self expression in rugby.

Charlie Beall, Saracens CEO is excited to see the new vision come to life.

“This will help shape the future of the club and I believe that this is more than a brand repositioning, it is the foundation of a meaningful business change that will help us reposition the sport and our brand within it.”

Club Captain Maro Itoje is delighted to be leading the charge for Saracens, both on and off the pitch.

“Rugby is an incredible sport and we want to celebrate and demonstrate that to a wider audience.

Now is the time for us to showcase that and I could not be more behind this new mindset at Saracens. We want to challenge the preconceptions of the sport and reach a new demographic by doing things differently.

All of us players have fully bought in to this change and the results of this will help show the club in a new light, and at the top of the sport for years to come.”

Much more is coming, the future of Saracens starts NOW. 

Follow us now @saracensofficial and @saracenswomen

