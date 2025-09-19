Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Leicester Tigers Women (PWR Cup R5)

19.09.25
Sale sharks women’s v saracens women’s
26679634 sh 3141 jpg harry scott munro 20241023 101301 50

Tori Sellors is excited to make her first start of the season as Sarries return to the StoneX for their final PWR Cup group stage clash.

The scrum half is one of three changes to the starting XV made by the hosts after their bonus point win against Sale Sharks on the road last Saturday. One of those comes in the front row, as Liz Crake and Bryony Field are joined by Chloe Flanagan who makes her first start of the season having appeared in all three games so far in the PWR Cup campaign.

Captain Louise McMillan and Jodie Verghese continue their partnership in the second row, with Joia Bennett and Charlotte Wright-Haley also continuing on each flank. There is a straight swap at number eight as twin sister Bryony Cleall replaces Poppy in the starting side, one of the most like for like replacements in the game.

Tori Sellors switches with Ella Wyrwas in the match day squad to start against the Tigers with Amelia MacDougall forming the half back partnership. The rest of the backline is unchanged with Hardy and Gregson making up the midfield and Wills, Linkins and McKenna taking shape across the back three.

The bench sees a six two split of forwards and backs as Sydney Mead is awarded with the chance to make her first appearance for the club off the bench this weekend against her former side. Amelia Tutt could also line up against familiar faces on Sunday.

Sellors cannot wait to run out at the StoneX once again.

“This weekend is a great chance for us to put our best foot forward in search of a home semi final in this competition. I have loved playing with this group so far and I am looking forward to returning to NW4 this Sunday.”

Saracens Women's team to play Leicester Tigers Women:

1. Liz Crake
2. ⁠Bryony Field
3. Chloe Flanagan
4. ⁠Louise McMillan
5. ⁠Jodie Verghese
6. ⁠Joia Bennett
7. ⁠Charlotte Wright-Haley
8. ⁠Bryony Cleall

9. ⁠Tori Sellors
10. ⁠Amelia MacDougall
11. ⁠Deborah Wills
12. ⁠Emma Hardy
13. ⁠Sydney Gregson
14. ⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins
15. ⁠Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16. ⁠Daisy Fitzgerald
17. ⁠Akina Gondwe
18. ⁠Carmen Tremelling
19. ⁠Roshini Turner
20. ⁠Licia MacCutchan
21. ⁠Sydney Mead
22. ⁠Ella Wyrwas
23. ⁠Amelia Tutt

