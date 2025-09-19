TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Leicester Tigers Women (PWR Cup R5)

Tori Sellors is excited to make her first start of the season as Sarries return to the StoneX for their final PWR Cup group stage clash.

The scrum half is one of three changes to the starting XV made by the hosts after their bonus point win against Sale Sharks on the road last Saturday. One of those comes in the front row, as Liz Crake and Bryony Field are joined by Chloe Flanagan who makes her first start of the season having appeared in all three games so far in the PWR Cup campaign.

Captain Louise McMillan and Jodie Verghese continue their partnership in the second row, with Joia Bennett and Charlotte Wright-Haley also continuing on each flank. There is a straight swap at number eight as twin sister Bryony Cleall replaces Poppy in the starting side, one of the most like for like replacements in the game.

Tori Sellors switches with Ella Wyrwas in the match day squad to start against the Tigers with Amelia MacDougall forming the half back partnership. The rest of the backline is unchanged with Hardy and Gregson making up the midfield and Wills, Linkins and McKenna taking shape across the back three.

The bench sees a six two split of forwards and backs as Sydney Mead is awarded with the chance to make her first appearance for the club off the bench this weekend against her former side. Amelia Tutt could also line up against familiar faces on Sunday.

Sellors cannot wait to run out at the StoneX once again.

“This weekend is a great chance for us to put our best foot forward in search of a home semi final in this competition. I have loved playing with this group so far and I am looking forward to returning to NW4 this Sunday.”

Saracens Women's team to play Leicester Tigers Women:

1. Liz Crake

2. ⁠Bryony Field

3. Chloe Flanagan

4. ⁠Louise McMillan

5. ⁠Jodie Verghese

6. ⁠Joia Bennett

7. ⁠Charlotte Wright-Haley

8. ⁠Bryony Cleall

9. ⁠Tori Sellors

10. ⁠Amelia MacDougall

11. ⁠Deborah Wills

12. ⁠Emma Hardy

13. ⁠Sydney Gregson

14. ⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins

15. ⁠Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16. ⁠Daisy Fitzgerald

17. ⁠Akina Gondwe

18. ⁠Carmen Tremelling

19. ⁠Roshini Turner

20. ⁠Licia MacCutchan

21. ⁠Sydney Mead

22. ⁠Ella Wyrwas

23. ⁠Amelia Tutt