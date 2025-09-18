Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Northampton Saints (PRC R2)

18.09.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v bath rugby
Saracens v bath rugby

Andy Onyeama-Christie is anticipating a huge clash against Northampton Saints under the Friday Night Lights as the Men in Black return to NW4.

The Scottish international has been chosen to co-captain the Prem Rugby Cup side alongside Max Malins as the North Londoners aim to shine in their homecoming against the Saints this Friday.

The back-rower is one of six changes made to the starting XV that fell short to Leicester Tigers last weekend in the opening round. Two of those come in the front row as Rhys Carre is joined by a returning Theo Dan as well as Marcus Street, who made his competitive debut for the club at Mattioli Woods Welford Road off the bench.

The second row sees a slight reshuffle as Nick Isiekwe is welcomed back into the fold alongside Olamide Sodeke. Harry Wilson shifts back out to blindside flanker alongside Onyeama-Christie who features on the openside. Nathan Michelow retains his position at number eight after crossing the whitewash against the Tigers.

The backline sees the continuation of Charlie Bracken and Louie Johnson at scrum half and fly-half respectively. The midfield sees the return of Sam Spink at outside centre. Having returned from injury, the 25-year-old partners Cam Hutchison for the first time.

Rotimi Segun returns to the starting side in place of Noah Caluori, while Jack Bracken and Malins round off the backline by keeping their places from last week.

On the bench, Alex O'Driscoll could make his first competitive senior appearance for the club. Gareth Simpson and Luke Davidson have also returned to the match day 23.

Onyeama-Christie is eagerly awaiting kick off this Friday night.

“I'm really looking forward to running out at StoneX for the first time this season with this exciting group. The boys have worked really hard over the last couple of months and have made some big strides so it is a great opportunity to show that against what I am sure will be a strong Saints team.”

Saracens Men team to play Northampton Saints:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Theo Dan

3 Marcus Street

4 Nick Isiekwe

5 Olamide Sodeke

6 Harry Wilson

7 Andy Onyeama-Christie (cc)

8 Nathan Michelow

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Louie Johnson

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Cameron Hutchison

13 Sam Spink

14 Jack Bracken

15 Max Malins (cc)

Replacements:

16 Eoghan Clarke

17 Alex O’Driscoll

18 Tietie Tuimauga

19 Kennedy Sylvester

20 Charlie West

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Luke Davidson

23 Brandon Jackson

News

See all news
Saracens v bath rugby

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Northampton Saints (PRC R2)

Andy Onyeama-Christie is anticipating a huge clash against Northampton Saints under the Friday Night Lights as the Men in Black return to NW4. The Scottish international has been chosen to co-captain the Prem Rugby Cup side alongside Max Malins as the North Londoners aim to shine in their homecoming against the Saints this Friday. The […]

18.09.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens 000 kit launches 25 26 away travel 1300x790

2025/26 Saracens Travel Range Now ON SALE

TRAVEL IN STYLE. REPRESENT WITH PRIDE The 25/26 Travel collection has arrived. Crafted with the same precision and quality the squad wear on the move. Blending lightweight comfort, durable fabrics and sharp professional look. This range is built for every journey, whether it’s matchday travel or everyday wear. Available now across Men’s and Women’s. The […]

17.09.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton
cross