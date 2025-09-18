TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Northampton Saints (PRC R2)

Andy Onyeama-Christie is anticipating a huge clash against Northampton Saints under the Friday Night Lights as the Men in Black return to NW4.

The Scottish international has been chosen to co-captain the Prem Rugby Cup side alongside Max Malins as the North Londoners aim to shine in their homecoming against the Saints this Friday.

The back-rower is one of six changes made to the starting XV that fell short to Leicester Tigers last weekend in the opening round. Two of those come in the front row as Rhys Carre is joined by a returning Theo Dan as well as Marcus Street, who made his competitive debut for the club at Mattioli Woods Welford Road off the bench.

The second row sees a slight reshuffle as Nick Isiekwe is welcomed back into the fold alongside Olamide Sodeke. Harry Wilson shifts back out to blindside flanker alongside Onyeama-Christie who features on the openside. Nathan Michelow retains his position at number eight after crossing the whitewash against the Tigers.

The backline sees the continuation of Charlie Bracken and Louie Johnson at scrum half and fly-half respectively. The midfield sees the return of Sam Spink at outside centre. Having returned from injury, the 25-year-old partners Cam Hutchison for the first time.

Rotimi Segun returns to the starting side in place of Noah Caluori, while Jack Bracken and Malins round off the backline by keeping their places from last week.

On the bench, Alex O'Driscoll could make his first competitive senior appearance for the club. Gareth Simpson and Luke Davidson have also returned to the match day 23.

Onyeama-Christie is eagerly awaiting kick off this Friday night.

“I'm really looking forward to running out at StoneX for the first time this season with this exciting group. The boys have worked really hard over the last couple of months and have made some big strides so it is a great opportunity to show that against what I am sure will be a strong Saints team.”

Saracens Men team to play Northampton Saints:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Theo Dan

3 Marcus Street

4 Nick Isiekwe

5 Olamide Sodeke

6 Harry Wilson

7 Andy Onyeama-Christie (cc)

8 Nathan Michelow

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Louie Johnson

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Cameron Hutchison

13 Sam Spink

14 Jack Bracken

15 Max Malins (cc)

Replacements:

16 Eoghan Clarke

17 Alex O’Driscoll

18 Tietie Tuimauga

19 Kennedy Sylvester

20 Charlie West

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Luke Davidson

23 Brandon Jackson