Next Gen | Saracens v Sale

With the second game of the season this year we see the Prem Rugby Defender Cup being hosted with our close friends at Hendon RFC and Mill Hill RFC.

The longstanding Defender Premiership Rugby Cup festivals (previously Land Rover Premiership Cup) return this season with Saracens hosting the annual grassroots rugby event for youngsters before the main match against Sale on the 18th October. Land Rover has been supporting rugby at all levels in the UK for nearly two decades; from the grassroots to the elite. Land Rover support for grassroots rugby in the UK is typified through the Defender Premiership Rugby Cup, a nationwide series of rugby festivals for U11 and U12 teams. Vital in fostering the values at the heart of the game, the Defender Premiership Rugby Cup is a key part of the grassroots rugby calendar each season that allows Defender to connect with the rugby community and the people at the heart of it.

Wednesday the 15th October saw the return of our Womens Train With The Pros, where over 70 young players got to experience training alongside some of our World Cup Stars and PWR Cup winning team. The young players were able to pick up some tips as well as get some autographs and pictures with our fantastic womens team.

The Mens Christmas Train With The Pros sold out within 24 hours of general sale, and with such high demand we have put on a second Train With The Pros in May which is selling fast, so don’t miss out on the chance to meet some of your heros. October Camps are also on sale now as we return to Billericay RFC, and head to a new venue in Camelot RFC (Hemel Hempstead) to meet some new fans there. We also have a day at StoneX along with our always popular Kicking Clinic, and Residentials for boys and girls at Felsted School where some of our womens players will be joining us to train alongside the participants. All of this can be booked at https://saracens.com/community/junior-rugby-camps/

There are also still a few spaces left on our residentials at Felsted School, so get a last minute spot booked in.

With so many exciting activities and opportunities to be engaged in the club this season, look out for some new prospects leading up to Christmas.