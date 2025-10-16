Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Next Gen | Saracens v Sale

16.10.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 10 16 at 14.13.59
Oct 25 camps image

With the second game of the season this year we see the Prem Rugby Defender Cup being hosted with our close friends at Hendon RFC and Mill Hill RFC.

The longstanding Defender Premiership Rugby Cup festivals (previously Land Rover Premiership Cup) return this season with Saracens hosting the annual grassroots rugby event for youngsters before the main match against Sale on the 18th October. Land Rover has been supporting rugby at all levels in the UK for nearly two decades; from the grassroots to the elite. Land Rover support for grassroots rugby in the UK is typified through the Defender Premiership Rugby Cup, a nationwide series of rugby festivals for U11 and U12 teams. Vital in fostering the values at the heart of the game, the Defender Premiership Rugby Cup is a key part of the grassroots rugby calendar each season that allows Defender to connect with the rugby community and the people at the heart of it.

Wednesday the 15th October saw the return of our Womens Train With The Pros, where over 70 young players got to experience training alongside some of our World Cup Stars and PWR Cup winning team. The young players were able to pick up some tips as well as get some autographs and pictures with our fantastic womens team.

The Mens Christmas Train With The Pros sold out within 24 hours of general sale, and with such high demand we have put on a second Train With The Pros in May which is selling fast, so don’t miss out on the chance to meet some of your heros. October Camps are also on sale now as we return to Billericay RFC, and head to a new venue in Camelot RFC (Hemel Hempstead) to meet some new fans there. We also have a day at StoneX along with our always popular Kicking Clinic, and Residentials for boys and girls at Felsted School where some of our womens players will be joining us to train alongside the participants. All of this can be booked at https://saracens.com/community/junior-rugby-camps/

There are also still a few spaces left on our residentials at Felsted School, so get a last minute spot booked in.

With so many exciting activities and opportunities to be engaged in the club this season, look out for some new prospects leading up to Christmas.

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 10 02 at 15.17.35
16.10.25

Pioneer Profile | Harry Grant

Tell us a bit about yourself... I’m Harry Grant, formally Andrew Harry Grant, but only doctors call me Andrew. I grew up in Welwyn Garden City, and then Edgware. I’ve lived in Rickmansworth for the past 20 years, and Northwood for 25 years before that, following Betjeman out along the Metropolitan line. I went to […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 10 16 at 14.13.59
16.10.25

Next Gen | Saracens v Sale

With the second game of the season this year we see the Prem Rugby Defender Cup being hosted with our close friends at Hendon RFC and Mill Hill RFC. The longstanding Defender Premiership Rugby Cup festivals (previously Land Rover Premiership Cup) return this season with Saracens hosting the annual grassroots rugby event for youngsters before […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Ella Wyrwas
13.10.25

Ella Wyrwas | Injury Update

Saracens scrum-half Ella Wyrwas has undergone a successful surgery on both her knees ahead of the PWR League campaign. The Red Rose will now undertake a rehabilitation programme with the expectation of her to return to action in 2026.

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton