Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Pioneer Profile | Harry Grant

16.10.25
  1. Tell us a bit about yourself...

I’m Harry Grant, formally Andrew Harry Grant, but only doctors call me Andrew. I grew up in Welwyn Garden City, and then Edgware. I’ve lived in Rickmansworth for the past 20 years, and Northwood for 25 years before that, following Betjeman out along the Metropolitan line. I went to school in St Albans where I first encountered rugby. I was keen but, as I’ll never forget my games master saying, I was timid! Although a school mate, Rob Wilkinson, played for England, as well as the famous Barbarians team against New Zealand in 1973, I barely made it to the school 3rd XV.

I’m an almost completely retired chartered accountant, and spend most of my spare time leading the volunteer management team of a progressive Synagogue in Stanmore. Volunteering at Saracens could not be more different from my Synagogue responsibilities, yet is similarly stimulating and satisfying. I also find time to play bridge 2 or 3 times each week and am hooked on online scrabble and sudoku.  However, all of these pastimes are trumped by watching my grandchildren growing up, and trying to keep up with them.

  1. When did you get involved with the Pioneer Programme?

    My elder son got heavily involved at Finchley Rugby club, where his daughter played, and his 2 sons still do. He would frequently bring them to Saracens games, and occasionally brought me along too. On one occasion a few years ago, he pointed out some pioneers, and commented that I too could do that. So I contacted John Trigg, and he agreed, so here I am!

  2. What do you do on matchday?

    I seem to have found a home at the eastern end of the north stand, where I enjoy interacting with supporters, and specifically those with the visiting team, whom I enjoy making feel at home. it was lovely being welcomed back recently by a few regular supporters, wondering where I had been for the first home game, which I had to miss.

  3. What makes the Pioneer Programme special to you?

    It is very easy to quickly develop a keen seen of community and of ownership. The Saracens organisation is huge, and pioneers are relatively low down the organisational pecking order. In no way does that stop me identifying with the club, and feeling very much a part of it.

  4. What are your three best memories?

    Commiserating with Marcus Smith, when we had just beaten Harlequins in a semi-final two years ago. He thanked me, and wished Saracens well in the final, showing that arch rivals on the field remain good friends off the pitch.

Explaining to a Tottenham steward at a recent showdown that rugby matches had no need for crowd segregation, and that similarly we had no need for a police presence inside the ground.

