Growing the Saracens Family

We’re thrilled to announce the newest member of our extended family: Saracens Broadfields primary school in Edgware.

On October 1st, this happy and successful primary school became the second primary school—and third school overall—to join Saracens Multi-Academy Trust (Saracens MAT).

This is great news for the community around us. Every time the Trust expands, it means we are delivering on our commitment to give more young Londoners brighter futures right here in Barnet.

The whole Saracens family celebrated Broadfields’ launch day with pupils and leaders from Saracens Bell Lane and Saracens High School as well as the Mayor of Barnet and Saracens’ very own Dai Flanagan.

Why does this matter to us? Because Saracens Broadfields, like the other Saracens schools, are embracing the core values that define this club: Discipline, Hard Work, Honesty, and Humility.

By extending the Saracens ethos, we’re helping to build strong characters who will contribute to our community long after the final whistle blows.

To welcome Saracens Broadfields to the Saracens family please consider donating a children’s storybook at the game against Clermont on 6th December (Details to follow).