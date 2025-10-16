Growing the Saracens Family

Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
16.10.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 10 16 at 16.04.18
Screenshot 2025 10 16 at 16.04.30

We’re thrilled to announce the newest member of our extended family: Saracens Broadfields primary school in Edgware.

On October 1st, this happy and successful primary school became the second primary school—and third school overall—to join Saracens Multi-Academy Trust (Saracens MAT).

This is great news for the community around us. Every time the Trust expands, it means we are delivering on our commitment to give more young Londoners brighter futures right here in Barnet.

The whole Saracens family celebrated Broadfields’ launch day with pupils and leaders from Saracens Bell Lane and Saracens High School as well as the Mayor of Barnet and Saracens’ very own Dai Flanagan.

Why does this matter to us? Because Saracens Broadfields, like the other Saracens schools, are embracing the core values that define this club: Discipline, Hard Work, Honesty, and Humility.

By extending the Saracens ethos, we’re helping to build strong characters who will contribute to our community long after the final whistle blows.

To welcome Saracens Broadfields to the Saracens family please consider donating a children’s storybook at the game against Clermont on 6th December (Details to follow).

 

