Saracens Supporters Association (SSA)

Welcome to StoneX Stadium for PREM round four as we extend a warm welcome to the players, coaching team (led by the familiar figure of Alex Sanderson) and of course supporters of Sale Sharks. We hope you had a good journey down from Manchester.

Last weekend saw mixed results in our two matches against Quins. Congratulations to our Women’s team who successfully defended their PWR CUP title in the match at StoneX; a fitting final appearance for former SSA sponsored player Bryony Cleall . Unfortunately the men were unable to repeat this at The Stoop the following day. So they need to know we’re behind them this afternoon; make sure you’re in good voice and show your appreciation for our players, old and new.

SSA News

Sponsored Players.

We are delighted to continue our sponsorship of both Louie Johnson and Akina Gondwe. They were both fantastic at interacting with the SSA last year and we look forward to seeing and hearing more from them in the months ahead.

The SSA will continue to offer members the chance to enter ballots to attend sponsors' events as these opportunities arise during the season. Look out for e-mails in due course!

Happy Birthday Akina!. It’s Akina’s birthday this week – we hope she has a great day.

25/26 Season SSA Badge.

Our new SSA Badge is ready for collection. Pop along to the SSA base in The Oasis to catch up with fellow members and collect your badge.

Quiz Night Returns – Wednesday 19th November

Look out for emails about this year’s quiz night; get your team together; sign up; start swotting up; be in with a chance to win whilst supporting the great work done by Saracens Foundation.

SSA Events 2025/26

September An Evening with Alex Goode

November Quiz Night

Feb/Mar. Springtime Special

May/ June. Summer Celebration

Sponsor Related Events (ballot for places)

Early Season Get Together

Hospitality at Women’s’ PWR match @StoneX

Women’s’ Sponsor event in W Club @StoneX

Captains’ Lunch @StoneX

Men’s Sponsor event @ Training Ground

July SSA AGM @StoneX

SSAway

An intrepid group made it to Newcastle for the first PREM fixture. After a convivial time at The Twin Farms they were able to cheer the men to a bonus point win. Some then made it back to London for the RWC final.

Check your Ticket Tuesday emails for information on how to purchase away tickets for both Men’s and Women’s matches. If we are unable to arrange group purchases, we will still offer advice on the best way to support Sarries on the road.

What Next?

Have a great afternoon. Next week the Men are away at Saints, and the Women begin their PWR League campaign at Gloucester-Hartpury.

November hails the Autumn Internationals so the Men will be concentrating on the next rounds of the PREM Cup. Meanwhile the Women continue their PWR journey; if you’ve never been to a Women’s match why not join us for THE LONDON DERBY on November 2nd when Saracens take on London rivals Quins. This will be a great opportunity to see some of the 19 Saracens women who took part in the Rugby World Cup including our victorious Red Roses.

COME AND SEE US…

Whether you’re a Sale supporter or a fellow Sarries fan do come and say ‘hello’ to the Saracens Supporters Association at our Gazebo in The Oasis. You can’t miss us – there’s always a large group chatting, enjoying a drink together whilst the Matchday Team work hard to help with membership enquiries, members’ badge collections and away ticketing. We’d love to see you and share thoughts on today’s game, how the season’s started and what’s happening in the rugby world.

We will be at the gazebo until 30 minutes before kick-off before heading off to charge our glasses, meet up with friends and get to our seats or favourite standing spot ready to cheer on the players as they run out.

ABOUT THE SSA…

Independent of the club, the SSA is recognised by Saracens as its official supporter association.

The SSA arranges social events, often offering the chance to meet players and coaches.

SSAway organises ticket allocations for away games and offers advice on how to obtain seats when this isn’t possible as well as arranging pre match meet ups for the traveling support.

As sponsor of both a Men’s and a Women’s player we are invited to the special sponsor events organised by the club; the SSA places at these events are put out to members via ballots.

Members receive a regular newsletter and an annual SSA Badge. The SSA also sponsors The Track Club, part of the Saracens Foundation.

We have an SSA representative on the Club’s Supporters Forum. Members with issues to raise can contact them via email committee.ssa@outlook.com

If you’re not already a member, why not join the SSA? Just £10/season (£5 for juniors).

Simply access our membership site (www.membermojo.co.uk/ssa) and then click on Join Us / Renew

Don’t forget to check out our social media channels: Saracens Supporters Association on Facebook; @sarriessupport on X and ssa_racens on Instagram. and listen to the weekly SSA Fezcast (www.saracenssupporters.org/podcast )