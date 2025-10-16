Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens Foundation Update

16.10.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 10 16 at 17.12.26
Screenshot 2025 10 16 at 17.09.40

Here's the latest update from the Foundation!

Love to Balance

Stevenage Council are funding a second year of ‘Love to Balance’ sessions in four assisted living homes in Stevenage. Love to Balance is a seated dance class combining gentle strength and balance exercises with uplifting music, designed especially for residents in assisted livingand care homes. Our mission is to help older adults stay independent for longer and improve the quality of the end of their lives.

Play Her Way

Last month, the Foundation hosted our Play Her Way event at the House of Women's Sport - Style of Our Own. This event was created and led by the young women who have been part of the EmpowerHer programme over the last year. Alongside an opportunity to network, there was two inspiring panel discussions themed Beyond the Game: On the pitch, off the pitch, in the boardroom and Power Players: Women Shaping the Sports Industry. Empower Her is a leadership project empowering young women to be leaders in the sport industry.

EmpowerHer is proudly supported by project partner Shawbrook Bank.

Get Onside

The new Get Onside course has started this week at HMP Feltham. Get Onside Feltham is supported by project partner BNP Paribas working with offenders currently serving time in prison, preparing them for life through the gate.

The eight week course includes personal development workshops in the morning coupled with rugby coaching in the afternoon with the aim of reducing reoffending. As it stands, the national rate of reoffending is as high as 50% within a year. The reoffending rate for Get Onside Graduates is 15%.

If you would like to come and see the project in action in the current course, please do get in touch with us at foundationinfo@saracens.net

