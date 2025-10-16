Saracens Foundation Update

Here's the latest update from the Foundation!

Love to Balance

Stevenage Council are funding a second year of ‘Love to Balance’ sessions in four assisted living homes in Stevenage. Love to Balance is a seated dance class combining gentle strength and balance exercises with uplifting music, designed especially for residents in assisted livingand care homes. Our mission is to help older adults stay independent for longer and improve the quality of the end of their lives.

Play Her Way

Last month, the Foundation hosted our Play Her Way event at the House of Women's Sport - Style of Our Own. This event was created and led by the young women who have been part of the EmpowerHer programme over the last year. Alongside an opportunity to network, there was two inspiring panel discussions themed Beyond the Game: On the pitch, off the pitch, in the boardroom and Power Players: Women Shaping the Sports Industry. Empower Her is a leadership project empowering young women to be leaders in the sport industry.

EmpowerHer is proudly supported by project partner Shawbrook Bank.

Get Onside

The new Get Onside course has started this week at HMP Feltham. Get Onside Feltham is supported by project partner BNP Paribas working with offenders currently serving time in prison, preparing them for life through the gate.

The eight week course includes personal development workshops in the morning coupled with rugby coaching in the afternoon with the aim of reducing reoffending. As it stands, the national rate of reoffending is as high as 50% within a year. The reoffending rate for Get Onside Graduates is 15%.

If you would like to come and see the project in action in the current course, please do get in touch with us at foundationinfo@saracens.net