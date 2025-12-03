Record Breaking Ticket Sales Continue!

The sold out signs went up in record time at StoneX Stadium ahead of the match against Bath Rugby last weekend, and the momentum keeps on going with ticket sales at a record high.

The visit of Stade Toulousain, the most successful team of all time in European rugby has now overtaken Bath and is the highest selling game in our history. Over 80% of tickets have already gone as the six-time champions head to North London, buoyed by the return of the greatest player in world rugby, Antoine Dupont.

The festive fixture against Exeter Chiefs, which is one of the fiercest rivalries in the domestic game has sold out for the last five years at StoneX and is on track for a sixth in record time.

Not only will there be star-studded head to heads all over the pitch including Elliot Daly v Henry Slade, Nick Tompkins v Len Ikitau and Noah Caluori v Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, but there will be also be entertainment from start to finish off the pitch.

Katrina Ridley was on the decks against Bath, and now it’s the turn of the Cuban Brothers who will be hosting the official after party in The Oasis.

The Cuban Brothers are an unmissable fusion of music, comedy, and jaw-dropping dance moves, creating a live show like no other. The group blends authentic funk and soul with hip-hop beats, breakdancing, and hilarious storytelling—all delivered with an unmistakable Cuban flair.

Since exploding onto the scene, they’ve taken the party spirit to Glastonbury, Bestival, Ibiza Rocks, and some of the world’s biggest festivals. Their legendary live shows have earned them a reputation as one of the most entertaining acts out there!

