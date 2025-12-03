Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Record Breaking Ticket Sales Continue!

03.12.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 12 03 at 10.36.33
Saracens v bath rugby

The sold out signs went up in record time at StoneX Stadium ahead of the match against Bath Rugby last weekend, and the momentum keeps on going with ticket sales at a record high.

The visit of Stade Toulousain, the most successful team of all time in European rugby has now overtaken Bath and is the highest selling game in our history. Over 80% of tickets have already gone as the six-time champions head to North London, buoyed by the return of the greatest player in world rugby, Antoine Dupont.

The festive fixture against Exeter Chiefs,  which is one of the fiercest rivalries in the domestic game has sold out for the last five years at StoneX and is on track for a sixth in record time.

Not only will there be star-studded head to heads all over the pitch including Elliot Daly v Henry Slade, Nick Tompkins v Len Ikitau and Noah Caluori v Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, but there will be also be entertainment from start to finish off the pitch.

Katrina Ridley was on the decks against Bath, and now it’s the turn of the Cuban Brothers who will be hosting the official after party in The Oasis.

The Cuban Brothers are an unmissable fusion of music, comedy, and jaw-dropping dance moves, creating a live show like no other. The group blends authentic funk and soul with hip-hop beats, breakdancing, and hilarious storytelling—all delivered with an unmistakable Cuban flair.

Since exploding onto the scene, they’ve taken the party spirit to Glastonbury, Bestival, Ibiza Rocks, and some of the world’s biggest festivals. Their legendary live shows have earned them a reputation as one of the most entertaining acts out there!

Don’t miss out on some of the biggest days in the rugby calendar, book your tickets NOW!

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 12 03 at 10.36.33
03.12.25

Record Breaking Ticket Sales Continue!

The sold out signs went up in record time at StoneX Stadium ahead of the match against Bath Rugby last weekend, and the momentum keeps on going with ticket sales at a record high. The visit of Stade Toulousain, the most successful team of all time in European rugby has now overtaken Bath and is […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v leinster heineken champions cup final
02.12.25

All You Need To Know: Investec Champions Cup Returns

European rugby returns in emphatic style as Saracens begin their latest Investec Champions Cup campaign, with the very best clubs from across the continent ready to battle it out for one of the most prestigious trophies in the game. Round One takes place from 5–7 December, marking the start of another highly-anticipated pool phase featuring […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Sar 2526 halfszn articlemain
02.12.25

Half-Season Tickets Now on Sale

Half-Season Tickets Now on Sale – Half the Season, All the Drama The season is drawing in, the stakes are rising, and every fixture now carries a little more meaning. From crunch European clashes to must-win league battles, the second half of the season is where it all gets decided. The moments that define campaigns. […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton