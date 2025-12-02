Our Partners
All You Need To Know: Investec Champions Cup Returns

02.12.25
Saracens v leinster heineken champions cup final
Saracens v leinster heineken champions cup final

European rugby returns in emphatic style as Saracens begin their latest Investec Champions Cup campaign, with the very best clubs from across the continent ready to battle it out for one of the most prestigious trophies in the game.

Round One takes place from 5–7 December, marking the start of another highly-anticipated pool phase featuring the top eight clubs from the 2024/25 United Rugby Championship, TOP 14 and Gallagher PREM. The level of competition is as fierce as ever, with every fixture set to test the depth and quality of each squad.

How the format works

This season’s structure ensures plenty of variety and challenge:

  • All 24 clubs will play four matches during the pool stage

  • Each side will face four different opponents

  • Matches are split evenly between two home fixtures and two away fixtures

This format guarantees a diverse and demanding run of games, with no repeat opposition in the pool stages.

Qualification pathway

At the end of the pool fixtures, progression into the knockout rounds is determined as follows:

  • The top four clubs in each pool will advance to the Round of 16 of the Investec Champions Cup

  • The fifth-placed clubs in each pool will drop into the Round of 16 of the EPCR Challenge Cup

Every match matters, and with such fine margins at this level, performance across all four rounds will be critical.

Road to Bilbao

The Investec Champions Cup will be played across eight dedicated weekends this season:

  • Four pool stage rounds

  • Four knockout stage rounds

It all leads to the 2026 Investec Champions Cup Final, which will be held at the spectacular San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao on Saturday, 23 May 2026; an iconic setting for a fitting finale to Europe’s elite club competition.

Saracens supporters can look forward to more unforgettable European games, both at StoneX Stadium and on the road, as the Men in Black set their sights on another deep run in the Champions Cup.

Buy tickets for the next match

