Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Half-Season Ticket Sales Now on Sale

02.12.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Sar 2526 halfszn articlemain


Half-Season Tickets Now on Sale – Half the Season, All the Drama

The season is drawing in, the stakes are rising, and every fixture now carries a little more meaning. From crunch European clashes to must-win league battles, the second half of the season is where it all gets decided. The moments that define campaigns. The games that stay with you long after the final whistle.

And you can be there for every one of them.

Saracens Half-Season Memberships are now available, giving you guaranteed access to every remaining home fixture at StoneX Stadium from the huge clash with Toulouse onwards; plus a seat at one of the biggest occasions in club rugby, The Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As the intensity ramps up and the drama unfolds, a Half-Season Membership puts you at the heart of it all.

Half-Season Members will receive:

  • Guaranteed seats for all remaining Men’s Premiership regular league home games at StoneX Stadium from Toulouse onwards

  • Access to all Men’s European Champions Cup pool matches played at StoneX Stadium

  • Entry to all Men’s Premiership Rugby Cup home fixtures

  • A ticket to The Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, plus 50% off additional tickets for friends and family

  • Fully transferable membership, so someone else can take your place if you can’t attend

  • Priority access to purchase extra Saracens Men’s home tickets with a 25% discount

  • Exclusive member offers, including 10% off in the Saracens Club Shop and access to our international ticket ballot

  • A monthly members-only newsletter, packed with behind-the-scenes content and club updates

Every cheer, every try, every last-minute moment. This is the business end of the season; and there’s nowhere better to experience it than from the stands at StoneX and under the lights in North London.

Half the season. All the drama. Secure your Half-Season Membership today.

