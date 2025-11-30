MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 29-36 Bath Rugby

Saracens Men suffered an agonising defeat as a last gasp try saw Bath Rugby snatch a 36-29 victory at a sold-out StoneX Stadium.

The Original Club of North London and the current Champions played out one of the games of the season so far in a breathless counter which had everything, although a late score meant it was the West County outfit who took the spoils.

The hosts started brilliantly and opened the scoring with a stunning try after just three minutes. They went from side to side with a cross-field kick towards Noah Caluori, and then a looped pass from Elliot Daly sent Lucio Cinti through a gap. The Argentinian then drew in the final defender and released Max Malins who crossed in the corner. Owen Farrell’s touchline conversion made it 7-0.

It got even better with 15 minutes gone as another team try was scored by Saracens. Farrell put Ben Earl through a gap and then Tom Willis’ enormous carry and offload sent Juan Martin Gonzalez over to send StoneX wild, as the home side went 14-0 ahead.

That lead nearly disintegrated in the blink of an eye though at the end of the first quarter. Finn Russell got the visitors on the board with a penalty, and then almost straight from the restart Henry Arundell intercepted a pass and ran the length of the field to score. Russell converted, cutting the lead to just four points.

Bath had all the momentum and a string of penalties then took them right up to the line, but Russell’s kick went dead and Sarries got some much needed possession.

Sarries managed to wrestle back control though and crossed for a crucial try just before the break. Theo Dan’s huge carry took play right up to the line, and then a huge overlap on the left wing allowed Malins to stroll over in the corner for his second of the afternoon to make it 19-10 with 34 minutes gone.

The lead was extended in sensational fashion just two minutes later, as Farrell dropped in to the pocket and hit a beauty of a drop goal from 35 metres, as all of a sudden the lead was up to 12.

Bath hit back though with only a minute until half time though as a penalty was kicked to the corner and the rolling maul powered over with Thomas du Toit dotting down from the base. Russell’s touchline conversion made it 22-17 to conclude a breathless first half.

The visitors started the second half with a huge territorial advantage and had a lineout deep in the 22, but a crucial steal from Nick Isiekwe ensured the lead stayed intact.

They did strike from the next attack though, a quickly taken penalty was spun straight to Will Butt who has never going to be stopped from just one metre out. The conversion went wide, so with 30 minutes remaining the score was level at 22-22.

Bath struck again just five minutes later to take the lead for the first time in the match. A bit of Russell magic started a counter attack and Arundell chipped in behind for Ben Spencer to gather. The former Saracen was brought down just short but then Arthur Green carried over to the delight of the travelling fans. Russell’s conversion made it 29-22.

Sarries thought they had got themselves level when Caluori gathered a cross-field kick from Farrell and dotted down in the corner, but the TMO ruled it out and we came back for a penalty.

That penalty led to a crucial try though as Sarries scrambled themselves back level. They tapped it to go quickly and Gonzalez couldn’t be stopped for his second of the afternoon. Farrell held his nerve to kick the conversion and make it 29-29 with 15 minutes to go.

Bath then had a huge chance to edge further ahead but with the ball just one metre from the line it was knocked on and Sarries got a much needed lifeline.

Sarries then had an opportunity to take the lead as they were awarded a penalty on half way and Daly went for a long-range effort but it dropped agonisingly short with just six minutes left.

Bath then hit the front with just three minutes remaining as Max Ojomoh broke and released the electric Arundell who crossed in the corner to break Sarries hearts. Russell’s pinpoint conversion gave them a 36-29 lead in the final seconds.

Sarries tried to create a crucial chance but Bath saw out the last minute to secure the victory. The Londoners will now turn their attention to Investec Champions Cup matters as they open the tournament next Saturday against Clermont Auvergne at StoneX.