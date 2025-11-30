Born Here. Built Here. Still Here. Ben Earl 2029.

Saracens is proud to confirm that British & Irish Lion and graduate of the Saracens academy Ben Earl has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Earl commits his future to North London following a superb run of form in the Quilter Nations Series, a campaign which further underlined his status as one of the most dynamic and influential back rowers in the modern game.

Now 27, Earl’s journey with Saracens began at just 14 years of age when he joined the academy while studying at Tonbridge School. His rise through the ranks was both rapid and emphatic, making his senior debut at 18 and announcing himself on the Gallagher PREM stage by scoring on his first league start against Exeter Chiefs a season later.

Following a brief spell with Bristol Bears in 2020, Earl returned to StoneX Stadium with renewed influence and impact. His outstanding performances saw him crowned Gallagher PREM Player of the Season, after playing a pivotal role in Saracens’ run to the final, before helping the club reach the summit of English rugby the very next year with victory over Sale Sharks in the 2022/23 Gallagher PREM final.

On the international stage, Earl has captained his country at U20 level, he has now amassed close to 50 senior caps for England. His consistently excellent performances were fittingly rewarded with selection for the most recent British & Irish Lions tour, where he featured off the bench in two Test matches against Australia, cementing his place among the elite of the global game.

Earl is excited to enter a new chapter in North London.

“I’m really happy to extend my time at my boyhood club. It is an environment where I feel I have the best chance to reach my full potential and achieve something special with my best mates.

It’s a place I call home and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this special club.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to see a key member of the group put pen to paper.

“Ben has been part of Saracens since he was 14 years old, growing from a promising young academy talent to a standout player on the international stage.

He has Saracens in his DNA, and we are thrilled he has re-signed with the club. His qualities as a player and as a person will be central to all we hope to achieve in the years to come."