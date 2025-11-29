MATCH REPORT | Trailfinders Women 5 - 57 Saracens Women (PWR R5)

Saracens can well and truly call London their own after a commanding victory over the Trailfinders in Round Five of the PWR. The visitors produced a statement performance to secure a bonus point win, reaffirming their status as the Original Club of North London and a force firmly on the rise.

The match sparked into life immediately, with both sides finding the scoreboard inside the opening five minutes. Trailfinders were first to break the deadlock, exploiting an early overlap to send Francesca McGhie racing into the corner.

Saracens, however, responded with composure and conviction. After earning a penalty, they kicked to the corner and executed a crisp lineout off the top. Quick, clean ball caught the hosts off guard, allowing Poppy Cleall to float a sublime pass over the scrambling defence and into the arms of Sydney Gregson, who finished expertly in the corner.

From that moment on, Saracens’ tempo became irresistible. Another home penalty saw Zoe Harrison once again drive play into the corner, and the resulting platform provided the perfect launchpad for Marlie Packer to power over from close range.

The momentum was relentless. Despite Trailfinders defending with admirable resilience, Saracens’ sustained 20-phase assault inside the 22 eventually broke their resolve. Swift hands from Harrison released Alysha Corrigan, who finished clinically to claim the third try.

The bonus point was wrapped up before the interval with a beautifully crafted set-piece move. Liv Apps fed Harrison, who found Jess Breach cutting through at pace. The fullback accelerated into space and offloaded brilliantly to Lotte Sharp, who touched down for the fourth score of the afternoon.

Saracens were far from finished. Another sharp burst of attacking intent early in the second half created the opportunity for May Campbell to crash over from short range, delivering the captain’s impact her side deserved.

The visitors continued in the same dominant fashion after the restart. A powerful driving maul provided an ideal platform deep in Trailfinders territory, and Poppy Cleall capitalised, touching down to record her fourth try in two games and extend her scintillating run of form.

Saracens’ collision dominance and relentless pressure brought further reward on the hour mark. Front-foot ball and patience in close quarters enabled Campbell to claim her second of the afternoon, taking Saracens past the 40-point mark.

A few minutes later and Sarries had their eighth of the afternoon. This time it was Liz Crake who crashed over from a few metres out, scoring against her former side to tip her new club past the half century.

The biggest blow for the hosts came late on as they seemed destined to add a late score. Instead it was a loose ball that Apps hacked forward before picking up and handing to Jess Breach who raced over for a finishing score.

Saracens return to North London next weekend to play Loughborough Lightning in their festive fixture. Get your tickets NOW.