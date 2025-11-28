Saracens Foundation Update

Love to Dance is the Saracens Foundation dance project for over-50s. We deliver 20 classes across North London and Hertfordshire every week to get older adults in the community active and combat social isolation.

More than half a million people in the UK won’t see or talk to anyone on Christmas Day, and Age UK reports that around a million older people feel more isolate at this time of year than any other.

As part of the Love to Dance project, we host a Christmas Party for our participants at the stadium to bring some festive cheer and give them the opportunity to showcase their dance routines. This year we are excited to announce that 257 Love to Dancers will be joining us at the Tulip Club, StoneX Stadium on Tuesday, 2nd December for a festive celebration! The event will feature a three-course Christmas dinner, dazzling costume performances showcasing the routines they’ve learned in their dance classes, and an incredible live singer and DJ set to end the day on a high note. For some of our participants, this will be the only Christmas celebration they have, and giving them the opportunity to come together, share in the joy, connection and festivity is a key part of reducing loneliness and building community.

Inspire Her

Inspire Her is our women and girls participation programme funding by the RFU aimed at young people aged 6-12 to increase physical activity through rugby.

Inspire Her aims to give young women and girls the opportunity to learn new skills and become part of an inclusive and safe community. With women’s rugby experiencing unprecedented growth around the world over recent years, and with a spotlight on the sport with Rugby World Cup in the summer of 2025 – Inspire Her aims to utilise rugby to engage young women in sport.

As part of this project, we recently hosted a Rugby Showcase Festival at Old Alleynians.

The event welcomed over 160 Year 7 girls, who had the opportunity to experience T1 Rugby, develop new skills, and take part in competitive matches. We were delighted to have Zoe Harrison, Saracens and England star, and former Red Rose Shaunagh Brown join us to inspire the participants with their stories and insights. The day was an outstanding success, with many young people trying rugby for the first time and thoroughly enjoying the experience