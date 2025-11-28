Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens Foundation Update

28.11.25


Rfu festival 1.6.1 2
Screenshot 2025 11 28 at 14.01.24

Love to Dance is the Saracens Foundation dance project for over-50s. We deliver 20 classes across North London and Hertfordshire every week to get older adults in the community active and combat social isolation.

More than half a million people in the UK won’t see or talk to anyone on Christmas Day, and Age UK reports that around a million older people feel more isolate at this time of year than any other.

As part of the Love to Dance project, we host a Christmas Party for our participants at the stadium to bring some festive cheer and give them the opportunity to showcase their dance routines. This year we are excited to announce that 257 Love to Dancers will be joining us at the Tulip Club, StoneX Stadium on Tuesday, 2nd December for a festive celebration! The event will feature a three-course Christmas dinner, dazzling costume performances showcasing the routines they’ve learned in their dance classes, and an incredible live singer and DJ set to end the day on a high note. For some of our participants, this will be the only Christmas celebration they have, and giving them the opportunity to come together, share in the joy, connection and festivity is a key part of reducing loneliness and building community.

Inspire Her

Inspire Her is our women and girls participation programme funding by the RFU aimed at young people aged 6-12 to increase physical activity through rugby.

Inspire Her aims to give young women and girls the opportunity to learn new skills and become part of an inclusive and safe community. With women’s rugby experiencing unprecedented growth around the world over recent years, and with a spotlight on the sport with Rugby World Cup in the summer of 2025 – Inspire Her aims to utilise rugby to engage young women in sport.

As part of this project, we recently hosted a Rugby Showcase Festival at Old Alleynians.

The event welcomed over 160 Year 7 girls, who had the opportunity to experience T1 Rugby, develop new skills, and take part in competitive matches. We were delighted to have Zoe Harrison, Saracens and England star, and former Red Rose Shaunagh Brown join us to inspire the participants with their stories and insights. The day was an outstanding success, with many young people trying rugby for the first time and thoroughly enjoying the experience

