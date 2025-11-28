Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens Supporters Association | Bath (H)

28.11.25
In association with
PREM returns …

We’re back at StoneX Stadium for ‘The PREM Round Six’ as we host current PREM Champions, Bath Rugby. We extend a warm welcome to their players, coaches and, of course, their travelling supporters.

SSA UPDATE

Successful Quiz Night

The SSA quiz was a wonderful Saracens Family event. With teams of supporters, supplemented by players (thank you Louie Johnson, Akina Gondwe, Gareth Simpson, Nathan Michelow, Jemima Moss and team manager Mel Antao), competing alongside teams from the Pioneers, the Foundation and Saracens’ Schools. The eventual winners were ‘The Light Destroyers’ with their very own ‘Dark Destroyer’, taking home the 1876 Trophy and copies of Andy Farrell’s autobiography.

Just over £2000,  comprising monies from the quiz along with the SSA’s annual sponsorship, has been donated to Saracens Foundation to support its Track Club.

New Life Member

On Quiz night it was a delight to acknowledge Sonia ‘Sonic’ Green for both her incredible career on the pitch and her involvement in the wider Saracens Family by presenting her with Life Membership of the SSA. A fitting birthday present!

At a future match we hope to be able to present another Saracens’ legend with his Life Membership.

SSAway

David & Duncan continue to be busy sourcing tickets and/or advice on how to purchase for all away matches, both Men and Women. SSAway has recently ensured strong support for the Men at Saints and Quins, and in the west country at both Bears and Gloucester-Hartpury for the Women. With a significant number of away matches in December and January check out Ticket Tuesday for information and meet up details.

What Next?

Next weekend sees two home matches. On Saturday we welcome ASM Clermont Auvergne as we the start our Investec Champions Cup campaign. Check your diary - it’s a 1pm start! Then on the Sunday at 3pm Saracens Women take on Loughborough Lightning in the next round of the PWR.

COME AND SEE US… 

Whether you’re a Bath supporter or a fellow Sarries fan do come and say ‘hello’ to the Saracens Supporters Association. We can be found under our SSA Gazebo in The Oasis between the North & East Stands

We will be at there until 30 minutes before kick-off before heading off to charge our glasses, meet up with friends and get to our seats or favourite standing spot ready to cheer on the players as they run out.

ABOUT THE SSA…

Independent of the club, the SSA is recognised by Saracens as its official supporter association.

We aim to be an active, respected, and integrated member of the Saracens family and to maintain traditional values of friendship and camaraderie amongst rugby supporters.

What’s the SSA planning this season? …

September         An Evening with Alex Goode

November  Quiz Night

Feb/Mar.              Springtime Special

May/ June.           Summer Celebration

Sponsor Related Events (ballot for places)

  • Hospitality at Women’s’ PWR match @StoneX
  • Women’s’ Sponsor event in W Club @StoneX
  • Captains’ Lunch @StoneX
  • Men’s Sponsor event @ Training Ground
  • TBC New Sponsor Event

July     SSA AGM  @StoneX

FIND OUT MORE… 

Check out our social media channels

  • X:  @sarriessupport
  • Instagram: ssa_racens
  • Facebook: Saracens Supporters Association

Listen to the weekly SSA Fezcast (www.saracenssupporters.org/podcast )

JOIN US …

If you’re not already a member, why not join the SSA? Just £10/season (£5 for juniors).

Simply access our membership site (www.membermojo.co.uk/ssa) and then click on Join Us / Renew   

Rfu festival 1.6.1 2
28.11.25

Saracens Foundation Update

Love to Dance is the Saracens Foundation dance project for over-50s. We deliver 20 classes across North London and Hertfordshire every week to get older adults in the community active and combat social isolation. More than half a million people in the UK won’t see or talk to anyone on Christmas Day, and Age UK […]

Saracens Supporters Association | Bath (H)

28.11.25

Pioneer Profile | Talya Masters

Tell us a bit about yourself... I’m Talya, born and bred in Northwest London (not unlike the ‘original club of North London’)! Having studied architecture at Sheffield University, I work as a Graduate Heritage Planner at Stantec and spend my regular day-to-day doing deep dives into the background of various historic buildings or archaeological sites. […]

