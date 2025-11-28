Saracens Supporters Association | Bath (H)

PREM returns …

We’re back at StoneX Stadium for ‘The PREM Round Six’ as we host current PREM Champions, Bath Rugby. We extend a warm welcome to their players, coaches and, of course, their travelling supporters.

SSA UPDATE

Successful Quiz Night

The SSA quiz was a wonderful Saracens Family event. With teams of supporters, supplemented by players (thank you Louie Johnson, Akina Gondwe, Gareth Simpson, Nathan Michelow, Jemima Moss and team manager Mel Antao), competing alongside teams from the Pioneers, the Foundation and Saracens’ Schools. The eventual winners were ‘The Light Destroyers’ with their very own ‘Dark Destroyer’, taking home the 1876 Trophy and copies of Andy Farrell’s autobiography.

Just over £2000, comprising monies from the quiz along with the SSA’s annual sponsorship, has been donated to Saracens Foundation to support its Track Club.

New Life Member

On Quiz night it was a delight to acknowledge Sonia ‘Sonic’ Green for both her incredible career on the pitch and her involvement in the wider Saracens Family by presenting her with Life Membership of the SSA. A fitting birthday present!

At a future match we hope to be able to present another Saracens’ legend with his Life Membership.

SSAway

David & Duncan continue to be busy sourcing tickets and/or advice on how to purchase for all away matches, both Men and Women. SSAway has recently ensured strong support for the Men at Saints and Quins, and in the west country at both Bears and Gloucester-Hartpury for the Women. With a significant number of away matches in December and January check out Ticket Tuesday for information and meet up details.

What Next?

Next weekend sees two home matches. On Saturday we welcome ASM Clermont Auvergne as we the start our Investec Champions Cup campaign. Check your diary - it’s a 1pm start! Then on the Sunday at 3pm Saracens Women take on Loughborough Lightning in the next round of the PWR.

ABOUT THE SSA…

Independent of the club, the SSA is recognised by Saracens as its official supporter association.

We aim to be an active, respected, and integrated member of the Saracens family and to maintain traditional values of friendship and camaraderie amongst rugby supporters.

What’s the SSA planning this season? …

September An Evening with Alex Goode

November Quiz Night

Feb/Mar. Springtime Special

May/ June. Summer Celebration

Sponsor Related Events (ballot for places)

Hospitality at Women’s’ PWR match @StoneX

Women’s’ Sponsor event in W Club @StoneX

Captains’ Lunch @StoneX

Men’s Sponsor event @ Training Ground

TBC New Sponsor Event

July SSA AGM @StoneX

