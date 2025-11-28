Pioneer Profile | Talya Masters

Tell us a bit about yourself...

I’m Talya, born and bred in Northwest London (not unlike the ‘original club of North London’)! Having studied architecture at Sheffield University, I work as a Graduate Heritage Planner at Stantec and spend my regular day-to-day doing deep dives into the background of various historic buildings or archaeological sites. Outside of volunteering and watching rugby, I have a keen eye for both digital and film photography – usually architecture or nature-based but sport photography is ever-more intriguing... Other interests include reading crime/legal fiction as well as anything non-fiction and taking on lengthy board games with friends, but spending time at the gym (or in greenery when the weather is more forgiving) tends to make up the rest of my weekly schedule.

When did you get involved with the Pioneer Programme?

Having grown up not far from Stone X, I remember when the West Stand had concrete seating and the East Stand didn’t even exist yet but since Saracens moved in I had been to a fair few matches, following in my dad’s footsteps as a keen supporter of our ‘local’ team. After my four years in Sheffield and having moved back home, I decided to join the Pioneers programme whilst applying for post-University jobs as it offered flexibility in terms of matchdays but was also something completely different to my every day. My first exposure to the Pioneers programme was the women’s London Derby in November last year (2024) - a fantastic match to be eased into the matchday goings on at Stone X, despite the outcome of that match being in Harlequins' favour!

What do you do on matchday?

Typically, I float between teams, frequenting Gate A ticketing and the East Stand which I both thoroughly enjoy and have also had the opportunity to be stationed within the (prestigious) hospitality team up in the Fez Club. Most recently, representing the younger matchday demographic alongside Pioneers Claudia and Alex, I helped out in the Oasis which was a lot of fun!

What makes the Pioneer Programme special to you?

For me, it’s absolutely the sense of community! Whether that’s the Pioneers team, Saracens staff and fans, and most importantly, away fans!

What are your three best memories?

In general, and potentially in contrast to majority opinion, I find doing the ‘Thin Red Line’ (when Pioneers line the pitch at the end of a match) particularly rewarding at the end of a matchday. However long the volunteering shift, being able to stand on the pitch in close proximity to the players offers a unique perspective to the closing of a match as well as seeing how much it means to fans for the players to interact with everyone.

My second memory is from one of my first matches when I was posted in the Hospitality team. Walking up from the West Stand to the East Stand to do our pre-match checks, none other than Ben Earl walked past... that will always top the list of Pioneering opportunities.

As always, my favourite memory from any matchday is being able to interact with fans!