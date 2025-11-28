Saracens Next Gen: A Celebration of Community, Talent and the Future of the Game

Saracens are proud to welcome 1,300 young players, coaches, and families from our brilliant community clubs to StoneX Stadium for the U14, U8 and U7 festivals.

The atmosphere is already buzzing, and the rugby on display before the main event promises to be nothing short of outstanding. These festivals are at the heart of what the Saracens family stands for—community, development, and a shared love for the sport.

This autumn has been an incredible period of growth and activity for our Next Gen pathway. Over the October half-term, more than 800 young people took part in our residential camps, community camps, and specialist sessions hosted right here at StoneX Stadium. From first-time players to advanced young athletes, every participant brought energy, enthusiasm and determination, making it one of our most successful half-term programmes to date. Christmas camps on sale now, so head here to get booked up for some Christmas rugby fun.

We also celebrated the long-awaited return of Train With The Pros – Women’s Edition. It was inspiring to see 70 young girls take to the field at StoneX, training alongside World Cup winners and Saracens stars who continue to shape the women’s game. Their presence lit up the stadium and offered unforgettable moments for the next generation of female rugby talent.

Introducing: The Lock In

Looking ahead, we are excited to launch The Lock In, a brand-new initiative designed to bring a vibrant, party-style experience to our U24 supporters. Debuting at the Clermont game on 6th December, The Lock In will keep the energy flowing long after the final whistle, with music, entertainment, and a lively social atmosphere exclusively tailored for young adults.

It’s a fresh way to connect with the next generation of fans—combining top-class rugby with a night out at StoneX. If you’re U24, gather your mates, stay in your seats, and get ready to keep the celebrations going well into the evening.

Today is not just about matches—it’s about belonging, opportunity, and the bright future ahead for every young person stepping onto the pitch. Thank you to the players, parents, coaches, volunteers, and community clubs who make days like this possible. Your passion keeps this club strong.

Enjoy the rugby, enjoy the occasion, and welcome to Saracens Next Gen.