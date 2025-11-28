Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens Next Gen: A Celebration of Community, Talent and the Future of the Game

28.11.25
Screenshot 2025 11 28 at 13.02.49
Screenshot 2025 11 28 at 13.02.58

Saracens are proud to welcome 1,300 young players, coaches, and families from our brilliant community clubs to StoneX Stadium for the U14, U8 and U7 festivals.

The atmosphere is already buzzing, and the rugby on display before the main event promises to be nothing short of outstanding. These festivals are at the heart of what the Saracens family stands for—community, development, and a shared love for the sport.

This autumn has been an incredible period of growth and activity for our Next Gen pathway. Over the October half-term, more than 800 young people took part in our residential camps, community camps, and specialist sessions hosted right here at StoneX Stadium. From first-time players to advanced young athletes, every participant brought energy, enthusiasm and determination, making it one of our most successful half-term programmes to date. Christmas camps on sale now, so head here to get booked up for some Christmas rugby fun.

We also celebrated the long-awaited return of Train With The Pros – Women’s Edition. It was inspiring to see 70 young girls take to the field at StoneX, training alongside World Cup winners and Saracens stars who continue to shape the women’s game. Their presence lit up the stadium and offered unforgettable moments for the next generation of female rugby talent.

Introducing: The Lock In

Looking ahead, we are excited to launch The Lock In, a brand-new initiative designed to bring a vibrant, party-style experience to our U24 supporters. Debuting at the Clermont game on 6th December, The Lock In will keep the energy flowing long after the final whistle, with music, entertainment, and a lively social atmosphere exclusively tailored for young adults.

It’s a fresh way to connect with the next generation of fans—combining top-class rugby with a night out at StoneX. If you’re U24, gather your mates, stay in your seats, and get ready to keep the celebrations going well into the evening.

Today is not just about matches—it’s about belonging, opportunity, and the bright future ahead for every young person stepping onto the pitch. Thank you to the players, parents, coaches, volunteers, and community clubs who make days like this possible. Your passion keeps this club strong.

Enjoy the rugby, enjoy the occasion, and welcome to Saracens Next Gen.

Rfu festival 1.6.1 2
28.11.25

Saracens Foundation Update

Love to Dance is the Saracens Foundation dance project for over-50s. We deliver 20 classes across North London and Hertfordshire every week to get older adults in the community active and combat social isolation. More than half a million people in the UK won’t see or talk to anyone on Christmas Day, and Age UK […]

Screenshot 2025 11 28 at 13.57.42
28.11.25

Saracens Supporters Association | Bath (H)

PREM returns … We’re back at StoneX Stadium for ‘The PREM Round Six’ as we host current PREM Champions, Bath Rugby. We extend a warm welcome to their players, coaches and, of course, their travelling supporters. SSA UPDATE Successful Quiz Night The SSA quiz was a wonderful Saracens Family event. With teams of supporters, supplemented […]

Screenshot 2025 10 02 at 15.17.35
28.11.25

Pioneer Profile | Talya Masters

Tell us a bit about yourself... I’m Talya, born and bred in Northwest London (not unlike the ‘original club of North London’)! Having studied architecture at Sheffield University, I work as a Graduate Heritage Planner at Stantec and spend my regular day-to-day doing deep dives into the background of various historic buildings or archaeological sites. […]

