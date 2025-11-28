Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens Multi Academy Trust

Saracens Multi-Academy Trust is expanding, multiplying the benefit to families across north London.

Click here to watch the day we welcomed Saracens Broadfields into our Trust.

Like all Saracens schools, Saracens Broadfields in Edgware is now shaped in all it does by the values of the club: discipline, hard work, honesty and humility.

Saracens Bell Lane and Saracens Broadfields are calling on all Saracens fans to donate a book from this list to help children develop a love of reading.

Thank you for your support of children in our community from a huge diversity of backgrounds.

28.11.25

Saracens Foundation Update

Love to Dance is the Saracens Foundation dance project for over-50s. We deliver 20 classes across North London and Hertfordshire every week to get older adults in the community active and combat social isolation. More than half a million people in the UK won’t see or talk to anyone on Christmas Day, and Age UK […]

28.11.25

Saracens Supporters Association | Bath (H)

PREM returns … We’re back at StoneX Stadium for ‘The PREM Round Six’ as we host current PREM Champions, Bath Rugby. We extend a warm welcome to their players, coaches and, of course, their travelling supporters. SSA UPDATE Successful Quiz Night The SSA quiz was a wonderful Saracens Family event. With teams of supporters, supplemented […]

28.11.25

Pioneer Profile | Talya Masters

Tell us a bit about yourself... I’m Talya, born and bred in Northwest London (not unlike the ‘original club of North London’)! Having studied architecture at Sheffield University, I work as a Graduate Heritage Planner at Stantec and spend my regular day-to-day doing deep dives into the background of various historic buildings or archaeological sites. […]

