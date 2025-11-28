Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Bath Rugby (GPR RESTART ROUND)

28.11.25
Elliot Daly is excited to get back in Saracens colours this weekend as the Original Club of North London welcome champions Bath to a sold out StoneX Stadium.

The England and Lions international will make his first start of the season for Sarries and is expecting a tough battle in one of the biggest games of the season.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has welcomed back a host of stars as the internationals return to the fold following successful Quilter Nations Series campaigns.

There's a full swap in the front row, with Rhys Carre and Marco Riccioni returning to the pack alongside Theo Dan in an all-star front-row.

Theo McFarland returns from the World Cup qualifiers with Samoa to start in the second-row alongside Hugh Tizard. After competing against each other last weekend, Juan Martin Gonzalez and Ben Earl now join forces in the same back-row, with Tom Willis at number eight.

Ivan Van Zyl returns to PREM action to partner Owen Farrell who moves to fly-half. Nick Tompkins starts at inside centre, with Lucio Cinti joining him for the first time this season in the midfield.

Max Malins also features on the wing having played for the Barbarians during the international window. Noah Caluori also returns on the right starting his first game in North London since his five try thriller against Sale Sharks last month. Elliot Daly also makes his first start in Saracens colours this season at full-back.

On the bench, Fergus Burke will look to make an impact after a strong showing against Tonga at Murrayfield last weekend, and there is also an opportunity for exciting youngster Angus Hall.

Daly is excited to run out at StoneX once again.

"Bath are a top side and we know that we will need to be at our best on Sunday. There has been a real buzz all week with everyone back together and we're all really excited to get going again."

Saracens Men's team to play Bath Rugby:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Theo Dan

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Theo McFarland

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl (c)

10 Owen Farrell

11 Max Malins

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Noah Caluori

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Marcus Street

19 Harry Wilson

20 Nick Isiekwe

21 Charlie Bracken

22 Fergus Burke

23 Angus Hall

28.11.25

Saracens Foundation Update

Love to Dance is the Saracens Foundation dance project for over-50s. We deliver 20 classes across North London and Hertfordshire every week to get older adults in the community active and combat social isolation. More than half a million people in the UK won’t see or talk to anyone on Christmas Day, and Age UK […]

28.11.25

Saracens Supporters Association | Bath (H)

PREM returns … We’re back at StoneX Stadium for ‘The PREM Round Six’ as we host current PREM Champions, Bath Rugby. We extend a warm welcome to their players, coaches and, of course, their travelling supporters. SSA UPDATE Successful Quiz Night The SSA quiz was a wonderful Saracens Family event. With teams of supporters, supplemented […]

28.11.25

Pioneer Profile | Talya Masters

Tell us a bit about yourself... I’m Talya, born and bred in Northwest London (not unlike the ‘original club of North London’)! Having studied architecture at Sheffield University, I work as a Graduate Heritage Planner at Stantec and spend my regular day-to-day doing deep dives into the background of various historic buildings or archaeological sites. […]

