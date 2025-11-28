TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Bath Rugby (GPR RESTART ROUND)

Elliot Daly is excited to get back in Saracens colours this weekend as the Original Club of North London welcome champions Bath to a sold out StoneX Stadium.

The England and Lions international will make his first start of the season for Sarries and is expecting a tough battle in one of the biggest games of the season.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has welcomed back a host of stars as the internationals return to the fold following successful Quilter Nations Series campaigns.

There's a full swap in the front row, with Rhys Carre and Marco Riccioni returning to the pack alongside Theo Dan in an all-star front-row.

Theo McFarland returns from the World Cup qualifiers with Samoa to start in the second-row alongside Hugh Tizard. After competing against each other last weekend, Juan Martin Gonzalez and Ben Earl now join forces in the same back-row, with Tom Willis at number eight.

Ivan Van Zyl returns to PREM action to partner Owen Farrell who moves to fly-half. Nick Tompkins starts at inside centre, with Lucio Cinti joining him for the first time this season in the midfield.

Max Malins also features on the wing having played for the Barbarians during the international window. Noah Caluori also returns on the right starting his first game in North London since his five try thriller against Sale Sharks last month. Elliot Daly also makes his first start in Saracens colours this season at full-back.

On the bench, Fergus Burke will look to make an impact after a strong showing against Tonga at Murrayfield last weekend, and there is also an opportunity for exciting youngster Angus Hall.

Daly is excited to run out at StoneX once again.

"Bath are a top side and we know that we will need to be at our best on Sunday. There has been a real buzz all week with everyone back together and we're all really excited to get going again."

Saracens Men's team to play Bath Rugby:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Theo Dan

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Theo McFarland

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl (c)

10 Owen Farrell

11 Max Malins

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Noah Caluori

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Marcus Street

19 Harry Wilson

20 Nick Isiekwe

21 Charlie Bracken

22 Fergus Burke

23 Angus Hall