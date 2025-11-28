TEAM NEWS | Trailfinders Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR R5)

Lotte Sharp is eager to build on the strong form shown by Saracens Women as they travel to Trailfinders Sports Club this Saturday for another keenly anticipated clash in the capital.

Saracens go head to head with Trailfinders in a mouth watering top four encounter, with both sides having suffered just one defeat so far this season. Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made nine changes to the team that emphatically overcame Leicester Tigers in the previous round a fortnight ago, with two of those alterations coming in the front row.

Red Rose internationals Kelsey Clifford and May Campbell are reintroduced to the starting line up, joining the ever present Donna Rose to form an all international front three at the scrum and provide both power and experience from the outset.

In the engine room, Rosie Galligan is reunited with Laetitia Royer, who makes her return after recovering from an ankle injury sustained against Bristol in Saracens last away outing. Julia Omokhuale shifts back into the back row following an impressive display against her former club, while Marlie Packer returns to the starting XV at openside flanker. Poppy Cleall continues at number eight after her outstanding second half hat trick against Leicester in North London during round four.

The half backs also see familiar faces return, with Olivia Apps and Zoe Harrison both back in the fold to steer proceedings. The midfield remains unchanged from the victory over the Tigers, as Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson are once again selected to form the centre partnership.

Lotte Sharp lines up on the left wing, while Alysha Corrigan also makes her return on the right flank. England star Jess Breach is named at full back for her first appearance of the season, completing a backline filled with proven quality and big match experience.

Amongst the replacements, Gabrielle Senft returns to action following the Rugby World Cup and is one of six internationally capped players named on the bench, adding further strength and depth as Saracens head into another challenging test in West London.

Sharp knows Saracens will need to be at their best to come away with a win this Saturday.

"Trailfinders have made an excellent start to the season and we are fully aware of the quality and threat they bring, but we also feel we are heading into this fixture in strong form and with growing momentum. This match will come down to which side can impose themselves early, set the tempo and sustain their standards across the full eighty minutes.

We have prepared thoroughly throughout the week and there is a real sense of confidence within the group. The squad feels refreshed, focused and ready for the challenge ahead, and we are excited to take our game on the road and give everything in what we know will be a tough and competitive encounter."

Saracens Women's team to play Trailfinders Women:

1. Kelsey Clifford

2. May Campbell

3. Donna Rose

4. Rosie Galligan

5. Laetitia Royer

6. Julia Omokhuale

7. Marlie Packer

8. Poppy Cleall

9. Olivia Apps

10. Zoe Harrison

11. Lotte Sharp

12. Emma Hardy

13. Sydney Gregson

14. Alysha Corrigan

15. Jess Breach

Replacements:

16. Bryony Field

17. Liz Crake

18. Carmen Tremelling

19. Louise McMillan

20. Georgia Evans

21. Gabrielle Senft

22. Beth Blacklock

23. Sarah McKenna